How to unlock and use Mario Kart World stickers

Kart and bike customization from past Mario Karts has been completely eliminated for Mario Kart World, but what Nintendo has given us are Mario Kart World stickers that you can whack on your rides.

Stickers are strictly visual customization items serving as one of the main collectibles of Mario Kart World. They can be used to add a bit of flavor to your profile, karts, and scoreboard. Think of icons and player cards in modern Call of Duty titles, for example.

You get a fair number of stickers are available to use from the get-go. To apply them to your car and profile, select a character, get to the vehicle selection screen, and press the (+) button as indicated. Only one sticker can be used at once, so you’ll likely want to showcase your biggest achievement tied to it.

(Image credit: Nintendo)

If you want more though, Mario Kart World stickers are earned as rewards for completing challenges and activities across the many game modes. We haven’t come across any that feel too grindy, so playing the game normally should get you most of them. We have some recommendations/targets though:

Complete every Grand Prix and try to achieve higher start ratings in them: Going through each cup is one of the first things you should do anyway, as the main character unlocks are tied to them. You’ll get extra stickers this way too.

Going through each cup is one of the first things you should do anyway, as the main character unlocks are tied to them. You’ll get extra stickers this way too. Look for Peach Medallions: These collectible items are hidden throughout the open world and give you a good reason to spend more time in Free Roam. They can also trigger secret events and unlock hidden areas.

These collectible items are hidden throughout the open world and give you a good reason to spend more time in Free Roam. They can also trigger secret events and unlock hidden areas. P-Switch Missions: You’ll often come across these side challenges in Free Roam, so take a moment to finish them in order to unlock various rewards, including new stickers.

You’ll often come across these side challenges in Free Roam, so take a moment to finish them in order to unlock various rewards, including new stickers. Free Roam secrets: Discover secret areas and complete regional activities like eating different Dash Foods to get more stickers.

Discover secret areas and complete regional activities like eating different Dash Foods to get more stickers. Hit profile milestones: You’ll also obtain stickers when you finish a set number of races, travel for (x) kilometers, and complete other activities, both online and offline.

As far as we can tell, there are 25 stickers to collect, but reports are saying that some players have found extra hidden ones, so the definitive number is up in the air for now.

There are plenty of things to collect, so make sure to check out our guides for how to unlock new characters in Mario Kart World and the full Mario Kart World roster.