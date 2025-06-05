How to unlock characters in Mario Kart World

Though it may look as simple as its predecessors at first glance, Mario Kart World is a huge game. From its secret-filled open world to every Mario Kart World item you’ll need to master to an amazing offering of modes across single-player and multiplayer, this might be the best and biggest the Mario Kart series has ever been. What about unlocking every character, though? Is it a straightforward task or a time-consuming grind?

We’re thinking it’s a bit of both, actually. There’s a total of 50 playable racers in the Mario Kart World roster, and this includes 24 main cast drivers and 26 NPC drivers/creatures. When you first start the game, only 17 main characters and 15 NPCs are unlocked, leaving a bunch of them out of the initial roster and set as rewards.

How to unlock main characters in Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

The good news is that unlocking the main Mario Kart World characters is quite easy and doesn’t take too long. In fact, unlocking the seven extra main drivers is a great way to learn each track and get used to the new mechanics, such as grinding rails and jumping on walls. Just head over to Grand Prix in the menu and complete each of the Course Cups, no matter the final result. Here’s who you can recruit by completing each of the seven cups available at the moment:

Donkey Kong – Mushroom Cup

Daisy – Flower Cup

Rosalina – Star Cup

Lakitu – Shell Cup

Birdo – Banana Cup

King Boo – Leaf Cup

Bowser Jr. – Lightning Cup

Every other main character – Mario, Luigi, Peach, Yoshi, Bowser, Toad, Toadette, Koopa Troopa, Wario, Waluigi, Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Baby Peach, Baby Daisy, Baby Rosalina, Pauline, and Shy Guy – is unlocked from the get-go.

How to unlock NPC characters in Mario Kart World

(Image credit: Nintendo)

As for the NPC characters, you’ll need to be transformed by Kamek by picking up that random item. After being transformed once (the transformations seem random), the NPC or creature will be permanently unlocked in the roster of drivers. You’ll get a big notification at the bottom of the screen during a race when it happens. Here’s the list of unlockable NPCs/creatures:

Cataquack

Chargin’ Chuck

Coin Coffer

Conkodor

Dolphin

Fish Bone

Peepa

Pianta

Rocky Wrench

Spike

Swoop

The NPCs/creatures unlocked by default are: Cheep Cheep, Cow, Dry Bones, Goomba, Hammer Bro, Monty Mole, Nabbit, Para-Biddybud, Penguin, Piranha Plant, Snowman, Pokey, Sidestepper, Stingby, and Wiggler.