How to start GTA Online Dispatch Missions for Martin Madrazo

GTA Online Dispatch Missions involve working for shady Cartel boss Martin Madrazo, assassinating various targets that threaten his business interests. There are six of these contact missions available in GTA Online, which you can approach on your own or work with up to three other players to tidy any 'loose ends' that need dealing with. There are several ways to get started, so here's what you need to know about completing Dispatch Missions in GTA Online.

How to start Dispatch Missions in GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

There are two main ways to start Dispatch Missions in GTA Online, with the most obvious being to visit Martin Madrazo's compound in person. This should be marked with a Mz icon on your map at all times, and is found in the Vinewood Hills area almost directly north of the Diamond Casino and Racetrack.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

When you arrive at La Fuente Blanca, Martin Madrazo's ranch, you'll see a yellow mission marker at the bottom of the driveway by the entrance to the property. Approach this then follow the Enter prompt by tapping right on the d-pad, which will then take you to one of the six GTA Online Dispatch Missions at random.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Alternatively, you can access Dispatch Missions in GTA Online by opening the pause menu, then going to the Online tab and selecting Jobs > Play Job > Rockstar Created > Missions before scrolling down to Dispatch I - Dispatch VI. The advantage here is that you can launch Dispatch Missions from anywhere, and also choose which of the six missions you undertake instead of start one randomly – handy if there's specific hits you want to complete.

How to complete GTA Online Dispatch Missions

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Once you initiate a Dispatch Mission in GTA Online, you'll be taken to the familiar launch screen where you set the difficulty, stock up on ammo and armor, then matchmake for accomplices. Although you can join up to three other players for the hit, you can now take it on solo as well if you prefer to work alone. Start the mission and you'll be directed towards your assassination target, who usually has guards protecting them, so it's up to you if you take a stealthy approach to catch them unawares or go in all guns blazing. Eliminate your target, lose the heat, and you can tick another Dispatch Mission off your list.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.