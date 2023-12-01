Everything we know about the GTA Online December 2023 update

The GTA Online December 2023 update has now been officially confirmed, and there are some big changes on the way including a whole new business venture and a fresh class of races. There are also some smaller but no less interesting improvements being added to GTA Online, including limited-time in-game apparel to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Rockstar Games, festive surprises, and the addition of a small birthday gift to be awarded on your character's birthday. If you want to find out more, here's everything we know so far about the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023.

Although Rockstar haven't officially announced when the GTA Online December 2023 update is coming out yet, we already have a pretty solid idea of when it will release. The weekly events refresh normally happens each Thursday, but the current period has been extended to the following Tuesday which almost always indicates that a significant update is due to drop. Therefore we can be confident that the GTA Online December 2023 update will release on Tuesday December 12. This is also a week after the highly-anticipated first trailer for GTA 6 drops, which gives time for excitement from that to die down.

A new Salvage Yard business is opening

The headline addition for the GTA Online December 2023 update is a new Salvage Yard business, which will be "fueled by audacious Vehicle Robberies" to provide another stream of illicit income. Under the cover of the Red's Auto Parts property you'll be stealing, stripping down, and selling some of the hottest vehicles in the city, at the behest of real-estate developer Yusuf Amir from The Ballad of Gay Tony. You'll get to make the calls on what gets sold on to Yusuf, or salvaged for parts to boost your take.

A fresh Drift Races Series slides in

The GTA Online December 2023 update will introduce a new way to race, thanks to the drifting modification that will be made available for select vehicles, and by using this drivers can slide their way sideways around a series of new circuits in the Drift Races Series. On top of that, certain rides can also be fitted with drift tuning modification at the LS Car Meet, so you can show off your drifting skills in Freemode as well.

There will be new vehicles to pick up

As always with a significant update, there will be plenty of GTA Online new cars to pick up, and these are likely to be released by drip-feed over the course of the update. Although we don't have much insight into what these rides will be yet, we do know that the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio (pictured above) is one of them, as revealed following the community's successful completion of the Simeon's Employee of the Month Challenge in November, and this will come with a special livery. We also know that following successful completion of the Collective Sprunk & eCola Challenge, custom Sprunk and eCola vanity license plates will be made available for players to add to their vehicles.

There are more improvements for vehicles

In other vehicle news, players on PS5 and Xbox Series will be able to manage their collections through the Interaction Menu, and easily move them between garages without any manual relocation required. GTA+ members will also have access to The Vinewood Club Garage, providing storage capacity for an additional 100 vehicles.

Perhaps most importantly for a large group of players, the expanded Specification Service at the LS Car Meet means that those on PS4, Xbox One, and PC will also be able to purchase copies of other players' Personal Vehicles. This provides another route to obtain cars removed from GTA Online if you can find an existing owner willing to sell you a copy, which was a service previously restricted to PS5 and Xbox Series only.

Wildlife is arriving in Freemode

Following the GTA Online December 2023 update, you'll be able to encounter wildlife in Freemode for the first time, though only if you're playing on PS5 or Xbox Series. Previously animals were only seen by consuming GTA Online peyote plants during the limited periods they're available each year, but now you'll spot them roaming free all over Southern San Andreas.

Festive Surprises are on the way

Finally, the GTA Online Winter DLC 2023 update also teases that festive surprises are on the way, including "all-new holiday modes" and other treats. This will no doubt include the annual tradition of snow in GTA Online to transform the landscape into a Winter wonderland, along with festive outfits and maybe even collectibles to see us through the holiday season.

