GTA Online snow has become a staple part of the holiday season, with Los Santos and Blaine County being blanketed in a frosty white layer while the annual Festive Surprise event takes place, which we're predicting will happen from December 22 through December 28 in 2022. This isn't just a cosmetic change, as the conditions can make driving in GTA Online more hazardous, and there's the possibility of snowball fights with other players if you scoop up those limited time throwable items. There are also collectibles to discover and rewards to earn for logging in on certain days, so if you want to know when will it snow in GTA Online in 2022 then we've got the lowdown for you.

When will the GTA Online snow arrive?

Snow in GTA Online usually arrives as part of the Festive Surprise event, with the 2022 instalment due to launch in the coming days. For reference, this is when the previous Festive Surprises have happened:

December 23, 2021 - December 29, 2021

December 22, 2020 - December 30, 2020

December 19, 2019 - January 5, 2020

December 18, 2018 - January 7, 2019

December 19, 2017 - January 1, 2018

December 20, 2016 - January 5, 2017

December 18, 2015 - January 5, 2016

December 18, 2014 - January 5, 2015

As you can see, they've got shorter in recent years, and based on those trends we would expect the next GTA Online Festive Surprise to run from Thursday December 22 through Wednesday December 28, 2022.

What are the GTA Online Snowmen?

GTA Online Snowmen are a seasonal collectible item that will appear during the Festive Surprise event, in the same way that the GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns did during Halloween. If you find and destroy 25 of them while the snow is falling in GTA Online, you'll unlock The Snowman outfit for your wardrobe.

What is The Gooch in GTA Online

The Gooch in GTA Online is an NPC that will appear during the Festive Surprise 2022 event and functions in the same way as a mugger, appearing out of nowhere to knock you down and steal some of your cash plus snacks. If you chase down The Gooch and waste them you'll recover your items along with a bonus for collecting the present they leave behind, and the first time you do this you'll also receive The Gooch Mask reward.

What GTA Online Festive Rewards will be available in 2022?

