Where to find GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns

GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns have started appearing everywhere, and there are rewards to be had if you go around collecting them up. You won't need to travel far to start tracking down these GTA Online Pumpkins, and as you get closer to them your pad will start vibrating to let you know you're on the right track. Of course, with this being part of the spooky GTA Online Halloween season, there's a hidden element of peril as you gather these seasonal squashes, as each time you'll receive a random Trick or Treat – it could be a nice cash bonus, or you could find yourself being flung through the air due to a massive electric shock! If you want to know more about where to find them, then here's the lowdown on the GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns collectibles.

GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns locations

There are a whopping 200 GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns locations all over Los Santos and Blaine County, which would take you significant time and effort to visit! Thankfully, you only need to collect 10 of these GTA Online Pumpkins each day to earn the daily bonus, so we've highlighted those in the area above at Vespucci Canals near the Del Perro Pier, as this is a safe location and all 10 are within a short distance. The Jack O' Lanterns respawn over time, which means you can return to this area each day to complete the daily task, though if you'd rather collect them somewhere else then GTA Lens (opens in new tab) has the full set of locations.

GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns rewards

Each time you collect 10 GTA Online Jack O' Lanterns in the same daily period you'll receive a GTA$50,000 bonus, plus you'll unlock the Horror Pumpkin Mask the first time you do it. You can check your progress towards this by opening the Interaction Menu and choosing Inventory > Daily Collectibles then looking at Trick Or Treat. Rockstar have also suggested that you'll unlock "more rare items and bonus GTA$" if you collect all 200 GTA Online Pumpkins in a one-day period, though we don't yet have confirmation of what those items will be.

On top of that, every time you collect a Jack O' Lantern you'll receive either a Trick or a Treat, and this continues for as many Pumpkins as you can find. What you get is completely random every time you pick one up, and examples we've encountered so far include: