Where to take GTA Online Ghosts Exposed photographs

The GTA Online Ghosts Exposed photo assignment sends you across Blaine County in search of evidence that spooks are real, so it's time to get out there and expose yourself to the truth! This is part of the GTA Online Halloween celebrations for 2023, but if you just run around hoping that you'll bump into an apparition then you'll come up empty-handed, as they only appear in set locations for a short period between specific times each night. Don't be scared though as I've already hunted (or should that be haunted) them down for you, so here's all of the photo locations for Ghosts Exposed in GTA Online, along with the rewards you'll get for clearing this task.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed photo locations and times

8pm-9pm: Upstairs in the barn 9pm-10pm: Inside the mobile home 10pm-11pm: Inside the wrecked bus 11pm-12am: Beside or at the top of the lighthouse 1am-2am: On the front or back porch of the shack 2am-3am: On the roof of the church or a grave behind it 3am-4am: In the attic or porch of the abandoned house 4am-5am: Next to the waterfall 5am-6am: Above the north rail tunnel or on the bridge Final Ghost Johnny Klebitz 12am-1am: On the east side of Sandy Shores

There are total of ten ghouls you need to photograph to complete the GTA Online Ghosts Exposed event, which appear at the locations marked on the map above. Each ghost only appears for one hour per in-game day at the times listed, and there are two possible spawn locations for each ghost – but they are both close to each other. You need to document the first nine spectres before the final ghost, Johnny Klebitz of The Lost, will materialize in Sandy Shores.

How to get photographs for Ghosts Exposed in GTA Online

Once you've reached a GTA Online Ghosts Exposed location at the required time, you'll hear ghostly sounds and the apparition will appear – if you get too close it will vanish, but back off a short distance and it should respawn. Now you need to open the Snapmatic app on your phone, which you can access quickly if you double-tap up on the d-pad, or just select from the menu. Take a photograph of the ghost and it will automatically be submitted to Ghosts Exposed, providing a notification of how many you've collected so far. When you reach Johnny Klebitz, the final ghost, wait around before snapping away if you have the time and you'll hear him calling out to Trevor from beyond the grave.

GTA Online Ghosts Exposed rewards

For every GTA Online Ghosts Exposed photograph you capture, you'll receive GTA$20,000 and 500 RP, plus a bonus GTA$50,000 for submitting all ten, meaning there's a total of GTA$250,000 and 5,000 RP up for grabs if you complete this assignment. More importantly, you'll also unlock the Ghosts Exposed livery for the Albany Brigham, which combined with the Growling Cat horn will basically turn that vehicle into the Ectomobile from Ghostbusters 2.

