GTA Online Halloween 2022 events and rewards

The GTA Online Halloween 2022 event has arrived for another year, which means it's time to get frightful and enjoy the seasonal additions to the game. Many players will be excited to see the return of several iconic GTA Online Halloween vehicles, so if you've ever wanted to tear around Los Santos in a hearse complete with a Frankenstein-esque monster emerging from the coffin, or a motorcycle with a glowing skull mounted to the handlebars, then now is the time to add them to your garage. There are also several terrifying masks to unlock, and a brand new Adversary Mode to try out, so read on for details of everything included in the GTA Online Halloween event for this year.

When is the GTA Online Halloween 2022 event

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Halloween event started on October 6, 2022, which means it's live now and is expected to run until Tuesday, November 1, 2022, so you have plenty of time to claim the rewards and other spooky items listed below. Rockstar have also promised there will be "new Halloween clothing, collectibles, events, and returning fan-favorite modes in the weeks to come", so keep an eye out for future updates in GTA Online.

GTA Online Halloween vehicles are returning

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Alongside the regular GTA Online new cars that are currently rolling into town each week, there are a number of GTA Online Halloween vehicles making a return this month. You can pick them up from now until November 1 by visiting the following categories on the Southern San Andreas Super Autos website:

2 Door: Albany Lurcher - $650,000

- $650,000 4 Door: Albany Franken Stange - $550,000

- $550,000 Motorcycles: LCC Sanctus - $1,995,000

Get the GTA Online Halloween War Mask for free by playing

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Halloween War Mask will be awarded to everyone who plays before October 13, so make sure you log on before that date passes then look for a notification confirming when it's been added to your wardrobe. If you're a GTA+ subscriber, you'll also receive the Mummy outfit, the Pumpkin Hoodie, the Gray Cracked Puppet mask, and the Grimy Stitched mask for playing at any time during the Halloween event.

Take a Short Trip to earn the Gray Vintage Frank Mask

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The GTA Online Halloween event also provides the opportunity to earn the Gray Vintage Frank Mask, by completing any of the GTA Online Short Trips with Franklin and Lamar. Take on those side missions before October 13, and you'll also earn Double Rewards for your efforts in promoting LD Organics products.

Take part in the spooky new Judgement Day Adversary Mode

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Finally, the GTA Online Halloween event brings a new Adversary Mode called Judgement Day, where a small team of tough Riders on motorcycles try to wipe out a group of vulnerable Hunted in a deadly game of hide-and-seek. For each round the Riders start on an LCC Sanctus bike armed with a Double Barrel Shotgun and Stone Hatchet, while also having additional health, speed, and other abilities including brief thermal vision, plus health regeneration when near their motorcycle. The Hunted, on the other hand, are weak but can pick up weapons that the Riders don't have access to, and the Hunted win if they're able to survive until dawn or take out all of the Riders during Sudden Death.

Riders respawn automatically when eliminated, while the only way for Hunted to bring back a downed teammate is to eliminate a Rider, though neither team can resurrect players during the final Sudden Death minute of each round. The odds are stacked further in the Riders' favor, as if any Hunted get too close they'll burst into flames! Play this new mode before October 13 and you'll receive double GTA$ and RP, plus a bonus of GTA$300,000 if you manage to win 3 rounds, delivered to your account within 72 hours of completion.