How to unlock the GTA Online Police Cruiser for purchase

A GTA Online Police Cruiser is finally available for players to own, answering requests that have been regularly made since files suggesting law enforcement vehicles would be released were leaked way back in 2020! The Stainer LE Cruiser police car was introduced as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update, along with several other emergency vehicles, but there are some additional steps you need to take before you can add this cop cruiser to the list of GTA Online new cars you're picking up. For the lowdown on how to unlock the Police Cruiser in GTA Online by scoping out Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery, read on.

How to buy the GTA Online Police Cruiser

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To buy the GTA Online Police Cruiser, you need to visit the Warstock Cache & Carry website and select the Stanier LE Cruiser vehicle. There you'll find it on sale for GTA$4,690,000, or GTA$3,517,500 at trade price, but both purchase options need to be unlocked before you can use them. To be able to buy the Police Cruiser, you need to scope out Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery (detailed below), while the trade price is accessed by finding and collecting one piece of evidence from a GTA Online Crime Scene.

How to scope out Mission Row Police Station in The Gangbanger Robbery for GTA Online

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To scope out Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online, you need to visit the Maze Bank Foreclosures website and purchase one of the GTA Online Salvage Yard properties. Visit your new business premises, and after meeting Yusuf and Jamal Amir you'll be introduced to the Planning Computer, where you can start planning your first robbery. Select the GTA Online Grotti Turismo Omaggio as your target vehicle, and this will begin The Gangbanger Robbery – with scoping out Mission Row Police Station being the first objective.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Follow the mission marker to the roof of a parking lot opposite Mission Row Police Station, where you'll be tasked with photographing three points of interest then sending the images to Jamal. The helicopter is an obvious target that is easy to collect, but personally I had a lot of trouble getting the ventilation unit to register as I was always getting the warning "You are too far away to photograph the point of interest" – to resolve this I stood on top of the AC unit on the corner of the rooftop closest to the ventilation unit.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

To finish scoping out Mission Row Police Station as part of The Gangbanger Robbery in GTA Online, you'll need to go around to the other side of the building and head up the freeway ramp, so you can look down into the restricted area and photograph the rear exit. With all three photographs submitted to Jamal, head back to your Salvage Yard to complete this part of the setup, after which the GTA Online Police Cruiser will be unlocked for purchase on the Warstock Cache & Carry website.

