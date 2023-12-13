How to get the GTA Online Battle Rifle and is it worth it?

The GTA Online Battle Rifle is the latest weapon to be deployed in the game, joining an extensive roster of assault rifles that has been building up over the years. The Battle Rifle appears to be based on the real life FN FAL rifle, which will likely be familiar already to players of other online shooters. It has arrived as part of the GTA Online Chop Shop update, so naturally you'll want to know if it's a worthy investment – especially as it carries a hefty price tag. With that in mind, here's how to get the Battle Rifle in GTA Online, and the lowdown on whether you should buy it or acquire it through other means.

How to buy the GTA Online Battle Rifle

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

You can't buy the GTA Online Battle Rifle from your local Ammu-Nation, as it's a hot item that needs to be obtained via somewhat more illicit routes. If you track down the daily location of the GTA Online Gun Van then you can purchase it from the travelling weapon salesman, or if you own an Agency business then you can also visit the Armory upstairs to obtain it there. It will set you back an impressive $497,500 minus any weapon discount you currently have applied, and the following upgrades can also be purchased:

Default Clip (20 rounds) - Default

Extended Clip (30 rounds) - $57,500

Suppressor - $52,500

Black Tint - Default

Army Tint - $5,000

Green Tint - $5,250

Orange Tint - $5,500

LSPD Tint - $5,750

Pink Tint - $7,500

Gold Tint - $10,000

Platinum Tint - $12,500

Clearly this can end up being quite a costly investment, but if you'd rather not spend that much money then there is a way to get the Battle Rifle for free.

How to get the GTA Online Battle Rifle for free

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you don't want to make the significant financial investment in this weapon, then you can get the Battle Rifle for free by working your way through the Vehicle Robbery missions connected to the GTA Online Salvage Yard. This will take some time to progress through with the various planning and execution stages, but the payoff will be worthwhile if you hold off making the purchase.

Should you buy the GTA Online Battle Rifle?

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

If you're wondering if you should buy the GTA Online Battle Rifle, then my honest answer would be not to. While it's a decent enough assault rifle with a narrower shot spread than similar weapons in its class, the slower firing speed combined with a smaller magazine size (even when extended) means that it's hard to recommend it over other ARs. Combine that with the almost half a million dollar price tag, and this really isn't a weapon you should be rushing out to buy. With that said, it's definitely worth putting in the effort to complete the Salvage Yard missions and unlock it for free, so you can try it out for yourself and see how it compares to the other assault rifles in your arsenal.

