GTA 6 map returns to Vice City and explores the riches of the Florida-lite state of Leonida: "Malt liquor, painkillers, and truck stop energy drinks"

Along with its surprise GTA 6 trailer 2 today, Rockstar has released a flood of information about its open-world love affair delayed to May 26, 2026 – including details about its sprawling map.

GTA 6 will take players back to Vice City's hot pavement and way beyond it, too, with opportunities to explore everything from Leonida's wetlands and mountains to the concrete pitstops you wouldn't want to see under a blacklight.

The scenic and tropical Leonida Keys floats on the edge of "some of the most beautiful and dangerous waters in all of America," says a press kit, while the Grassrivers wetlands promises both snarling alligators and "weirder discoveries among the mangroves."

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Further along the shore, the "forgotten" Port Gellhorn is littered with empty malls and bottles of "malt liquor, painkillers, and truck stop energy drinks," the press kit continues. But inland doesn't sound much better – in the town Ambrosia, the "Allied Crystal sugar refinery provides the jobs, while the local biker gang provides almost everything else."

But at least players will have the opportunity to soar above all the tear-stained debauchery on Mount Kalaga, which offers "room to breathe on the state's northern fringes."

"A national landmark up against the state's northern border," the press release continues. "Mount Kalaga offers prime hunting, fishing, and off-road trails. In the lush surrounding backwoods, hillbilly mystics and paranoid radicals live far from the prying eyes of the government."

Given that GTA 6 characters include a Cal Hampton, proud conspiracy theorist, bird denier, and certified private browser, I wouldn't be surprised if Mount Kalaga beckons him with its secrecy. It could even invite its own Mount Chiliad mystery, who knows? I mean, anyone wants to believe after a certain number of Jack and Cokes.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Liberty City lives on in spirit as GTA 6 reveals new protagonist Lucia is from GTA's New York.