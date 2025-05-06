All the GTA 6 characters we know of right now

We finally have some insight into the GTA 6 characters we'll be getting to know in 2026. There was surprisingly little fanfare when Rockstar announced that the new Grand Theft Auto game had been delayed by a whole year, but the developer has softened that blow with a long-awaited second trailer – and it's blown our minds already.

The hype hasn't been this real since the first GTA 6 trailer dropped out of nowhere in December 2023. While that initial display set the stage for Rockstar's latest, re-introducing players to Vice City after more than two decades away, GTA 6 trailer 2 zeroes in on character and story beats. Dual protagonists Jason and Lucia are just two of the many GTA 6 characters we glimpse in the brief, sub-three minute trailer, and theirs are probably the only faces you were already familiar with. But if you want to wrap your head around all the new GTA 6 characters we now know of thanks to the second trailer, and how their stories might slot together, you've come to the right place.

GTA 6 main characters

Jason Duval

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

One half of GTA 6's protagonist duo is Jason Duval, a troubled teen-turned-ex-soldier who "grew up around grifters and crooks," according to the official GTA 6 website. As an adult, he found himself running for drug dealers in the Florida Keys, where he soon met and started a relationship with Lucia Caminos. Their romance sounds like a tumultuous one, fuelled by danger and narrow escapes as they swerve the long arm of the law at each turn. But with Jason allegedly eyeing up a more "quiet life," what does that mean for the Bonnie and Clyde of Vice City, Leonida?

Lucia Caminos

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Scrappy and ambitious, Jason's other half Lucia Caminos is desperate to make her mother proud. Determined to live the "good life" they've yearned for since leaving Liberty City, GTA 6 will see Lucia taking a more metered approach to achieving that dream – potentially with fewer flying fists, as her official bio suggests a lifelong boxing practice that hasn't always helped keep her out of trouble. She's just come out of prison in GTA 6, and with Jason potentially offering an escape from a life of crime, we're left wondering how easy it would be for Lucia and Jason to leave that life in the rearview mirror.

All GTA 6 side characters

Cal Hampton

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

It wouldn't be a GTA game without a sidekick or two, and Cal happens to be a reclusive techie to boot. Jason's buddy Cal doubles as a useful work contact, keeping an ear on restricted radio channels from the safety of his house. Described as lacking ambition "at the low tide of America," Cal would happily coast there with his mini fridge if Jason didn't have "bigger plans" for his skills. Sounds like funny business if you ask me, but maybe we'll see Jason and Lucia using Cal's comms-busting to pick up new missions and leads?

Brian Heder

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

A member of the old guard when it comes to drug running in the Keys, Jason's landlord Brian Heder is still a key – albeit subtle – player in the biz. He's said to use his boat yard for moving illegal cargo, but now on his third wife and nearing retirement age, it seems Brian has quiet criminality down to a T. He lets Jason live rent-free at one of his properties with the caveat that he roughs up the occasional heavy from time to time, but with Jason invited over for family drinks every so often, he seems more a friend than a tenant to Brian.

Raul Bautista

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

One of the more mysterious GTA 6 characters is Raul Bautista, a man who turns bank heists into works of art. His manipulative charm has proved invaluable over the years, with numerous high-risk bank robberies pulled off with finesse, but he's "always on the hunt for talent". With the stakes getting higher and more dangerous by the gig, though, it's hinted that Raul's "crew" might have to decide whether the payload is worth the liability – could Lucia and Jason be part of that crew?

Boobie Ike

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

One of the undisputed kings of Vice City's criminal underbelly, Boobie Ike is a guy with a lot of gold-encrusted fingers in a lot of pies. In GTA 6, it's clear that his myriad enterprises – a real estate business, strip club, and recording studio – are all funded by the drug trade, but he does seem to have special interest in Dre'Quan Priest, a recently-signed musician who used to perform at his strip club.

Dre'Quan Priest

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Dre'Quan grew up as a street punk with dreams of stardom, described as "more hustler than gangster". GTA 6 sees Dre'Quan landing a partnership with rap star duo Real Dimez, and through them, a chance to be signed by Only Raw Records and quit his days moonlighting at Boobie's strip club. But what Rockstar tells us about Boobie leads us to believe he's eyeing up a cut of Dre'Quan's success, one way or another...

Real Dimez (Bae-Lux and Roxy)

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Viral rap sensations Bae-Lux and Roxy are Real Dimez, a music duo looking for their next big hit to take social media by storm. Their past is hinted at being pretty shady, inspired by past altercations with drug dealers, but it's been five years since their last big number and they're looking for something even juicier to fuel their new partnership with Only Raw Records. Enter: Dre'Quan, their next project. It seems both Real Dimez girls will have a lot of interplay with Boobie and Dre'Quan in GTA 6, which could speak to one of the more prominent subplots in the game.

