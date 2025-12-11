Wanted codes (December 2025) for free Cash and Weapons

Wanted codes can give you a handy head start, as you try to make a name for yourself in the sprawling metropolis of Oasis City. In this GTA-style action adventure, it's up to you whether you want to rob banks as a criminal or uphold the law as the police, and by completing missions you'll earn faster cars, more powerful weapons, and a bigger base to operate from.



The promos on offer here will not only increase your bank balance with a solid chunk of change, but you'll also receive several new weapons to help you achieve your goals in this Roblox experience. If you've chosen your side, then these are the codes for Wanted and how to redeem them.



All Wanted codes

The following Wanted codes are available to redeem for rewards:

BOOM – 10x C4 weapon

– 10x C4 weapon DEVV – $10,000 Cash

– $10,000 Cash UZI – Uzi weapon

– Uzi weapon WANTED – $10,000 Cash

There are currently a handful of codes for Wanted, which fall into two categories. Some give you a decent Cash injection, so you can make purchases quicker without having to steal as much money to fund them, while the others unlock fresh weapons to use in your criminal or crime-fighting activities.

How to redeem Wanted codes

You first thing you need to do in order to redeem Wanted codes is join the official Discord server at discord.gg/wanted, then use the Bloxlink verification there to link your account, as until you do this you'll get an error message when you try to redeem codes in the game. Once that's done, hit the MENU button in-game and select the SHOP tab, then go to the CODES section to access the text box to type in the promos.

Codes in Wanted are not case-sensitive, so as long as you enter the correct letters it doesn't matter if they're capitalized or not. However, there is a short cooldown period required between entries when redeeming multiple promos, so if you receive an error message stating this then you just need to wait a few more seconds before trying again.

Expired Wanted codes

No expired codes

Currently there are no expired Wanted codes, so the good news is that you haven't missed out on any potential rewards at this stage. However, there's no guarantee about how long the other promos will last, so make sure you've claimed them all to be safe.

