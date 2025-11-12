Midnight Chasers codes (November 2025) for Cash

Midnight Chasers codes provide a shortcut to earning a big chunk of money, as you race down the highway in your latest ride. You'll need nerves of steel as you swerve in and out of traffic, whether you're behind the wheel of the latest supercar, riding a souped-up motorbike, or out for a drive in a regular vehicle.



The promos released for this racer tend to offer cold hard cash, with thousands of dollars available with each code that drops, making it easier to expand your fleet and fill your garage in this Roblox experience. To get a handy bank balance boost, these are the codes for Midnight Chasers and how to redeem them.



If you'd prefer some more general rewards that can be used in all of your experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes covered too.

All Midnight Chasers codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Midnight In-dev)

The following Midnight Chasers codes are available right now:

ThanksFor500k – $30,000 new!

– $30,000 ThxFor100Mil – $75,000

There are currently a couple of active codes for Midnight Chasers, which will give you over $100,000 in cash if you claim them both, and this should be enough to add several new cars and motorbikes to your vehicle collection. A fresh promo is added with every update, so make sure you check back regularly for that.

How to redeem Midnight Chasers codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Midnight In-dev)

To redeem Midnight Chasers codes, start by tapping the Store icon on the left side of the screen to bring up the Shop menu, then hit the Codes button on the far right of that menu. This will give you access to the Enter a Code... text box, so type in each promo there and then hit Redeem to collect your rewards. Keep in mind that codes for Midnight Chasers are case-sensitive, so they need to be entered exactly as we've presented them or they won't work.

Expired Midnight Chasers codes

ThanksFor490k – $30,000

– $30,000 ThxFor1MilMembers – $50,000

– $50,000 ThanksFor480k – $30,000

– $30,000 ThanksFor460k – $30,000

– $30,000 ThanksFor450k – $30,000

– $30,000 GeneralKiko – $40,000

– $40,000 Thanks4Goals

MileStonez

GameIsBack!

SorryForBadUpdate

HappyNewYear

SorryForBreakingGame

ThxFor20Mil!

SorryForDelay

ThxFor5Mil!

Release!

CarsUpdate

LetsCelebrate

ThankYouAll

10MillionVisits

HappyNewYear!

There are a huge number of expired Midnight Chasers codes, due to the regularity with which the developers release them. We haven't listed them all above, but there have been many previous promos in the format ThanksForxxxk released every five or ten thousand likes, and no doubt there will be plenty more to come.

