Fix It Up codes will help you to build up your garage business, as you bring in wrecked cars and repair them so they can be sold for a profit. This isn't easy as you need to know how to work on the vehicles and the best ways to upgrade them, but while the process gets quite technical the game will help you learn how to fix and flip vehicles.



Claiming promos in this game will provide a significant cash injection of Euro, the currency used to make your purchases of wrecks and parts. You'll need a steady supply of both in this Roblox experience, to keep fixing up and customizing rides to maximize your profits. To find out more, here are all of the active codes for Fix It Up and how to redeem them.



If you want more general rewards that can be used across all experiences, then we've got all of the current Roblox promo codes covered in our separate guide.

All Fix It Up codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / .workspace)

The following Fix It Up codes are active currently to claim:

24MVISITS – €20,000

– €20,000 STUTUTUTU – €5,000

– €5,000 WLE0 – €10,000 [zero in the code]

– €10,000 [zero in the code] 10MVISITS – €10,000

– €10,000 ISTHATASUPRA – €5,000

– €5,000 AUCTIONS – €10,000

– €10,000 50KFAVS – €5,000

– €5,000 7MVISITS – €10,000

– €10,000 30KFAVS – €10,000

There are a decent number of codes for Fix It Up available at the moment, and if you claim them all then you'll grab a solid amount of free cash to boost your bank balance. Having all of that extra Euro is a great help, so you can buy new parts to repair the cars you're currently working on.

How to redeem Fix It Up codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / .workspace)

To redeem Fix It Up codes, all you have to do it select the Hash (#) icon on the righthand side of the screen, which will bring up the CODES menu. Use the text box to type in your codes then hit the REDEEM button to claim your reward, which you'll see reflected in your cash balance on screen. Note that codes for Fix It Up are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as written otherwise you'll get an error message for what should be a valid code.

Expired Fix It Up codes

SRYFORDELAY – €100,000

– €100,000 DRAGGY – €35,000

– €35,000 30MVISITS – €35,000

– €35,000 IHATEEXPLOITS – €50,000

– €50,000 AUCTIONCASH2 – €75,000

– €75,000 AUCTIONCASH – €75,000

– €75,000 CONTRACTSUPD – €75,000

– €75,000 10KFOLLOWERS – €5,000

– €5,000 4MVISITS – €8,000

– €8,000 3MVISITS – €8,000

– €8,000 4KACTIVE – €8,000

– €8,000 1500LIKES – €8,000

– €8,000 700LIKES – €7,000

– €7,000 500LIKES – €5,000

– €5,000 150LIKES – €3,000

– €3,000 THANKS – €10,000

– €10,000 4KACTIVE – €8,000

– €8,000 RUSTYCAR

MoneyPlease

GameRelease

BACK

While some of the Fix It Up codes have remained active for a long time, others seem to expire rather quickly – especially the ones with high value rewards. You should therefore make sure you claim any new promos as soon as you can to avoid missing out on those big cash bonuses.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.