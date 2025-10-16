Build a Zoo codes will help you to grow your collection of animals, who will all generate an income for you as they chill in your park. To get new additions for your zoo you need to hatch them out from Eggs, which are usually obtained by purchasing them from the random selection constantly rolling past on the endless conveyer belt.



The promos on offer here can help speed up that process, by unlocking rare Eggs to add to your inventory without relying on random luck, as well as giving you plenty of bonus cash. That money can then be spent in this Roblox experience to upgrade the conveyer belt to deliver rarer Eggs, as well as actually purchasing those Eggs to start hatching them. For more information, here are the current codes for Build a Zoo and how to redeem them.



If you want more general rewards that are applicable over all experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes you can redeem on your account.

All Build a Zoo codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Century Farmers)

These are all of the Build a Zoo codes you can redeem right now:

3XKK8Z2WB6G – 5x Lucky Tickets, $20,000

N7A68Q82H83 – 5x Lucky Tickets, $20,000

4XW5RG4CHRY – 5x Lucky Tickets, $30,000

DelayGift – 3x Lucky Tickets, 1x Dark Goaty Egg, $20,000

60KCCU919 – 5x Lucky Tickets, 1x Rhino Rock Egg, $30,000

50KCCU0912 – 1x Ultra Egg, $20,000

ZooFish829 – 1x Lionfish Egg, $20,000

FIXERROR819 – 1x Ultra Egg, $30,000

BugFixes – $30,000

U2CA518SC5 – 1x Hyper Egg, $30,000

X2CA821BA3 – 1x Hyper Egg, $30,000

55PA21N8y2 – 1x Prismatic Egg, $10,000

There are currently plenty of codes for Build a Zoo that are available to claim, that will give you a significant boost if you add them all to your account. Some of the more recent promos unlock Lucky Tickets, giving you free spins for the Season Pass rewards, while others provide rare Eggs to hatch out for new animals. What's more, each of these codes also deposits cash into your account, and you'll receive well over $250,000 if you bank all of the active promos.

How to redeem Build a Zoo codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Century Farmers)

The process to redeem Build a Zoo codes is remarkably simple, as you just need to tap the Shop icon on the lefthand side of the screen to bring up the Shop menu. Once you've accessed that, scroll right down to the Redemption Code section at the bottom, then use the Enter Code text box to type in the promo before hitting the Redeem button to claim your reward. It's important to note that codes in Build a Zoo are case-sensitive so you need to enter them exactly as written, otherwise you'll see the "Exchange failed" warning message for what should be a valid code when typed correctly.

Expired Build a Zoo codes

CE8CWQDFZSH

CFJXEH4M8K5

BugFix829

SeasonOne

SurpriseGift

MagicFruit

WeekendEvent89

UPD18DINO

There aren't too many expired Build a Zoo codes at the moment as they tend to stick around for a while, and those that are no longer valid were generally connected to previous updates and seasons. Of course, we know that most if not all codes will have an expiry date at some point, so make sure you keep on top of redeeming promos as soon as you can.

