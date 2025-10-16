Build a Zoo codes (October 2025) for Lucky Tickets, Eggs, and cash
Codes for Build a Zoo will get you Eggs to hatch into animals, along with Lucky Tickets for free spins and plenty of cash to spend
Build a Zoo codes will help you to grow your collection of animals, who will all generate an income for you as they chill in your park. To get new additions for your zoo you need to hatch them out from Eggs, which are usually obtained by purchasing them from the random selection constantly rolling past on the endless conveyer belt.
The promos on offer here can help speed up that process, by unlocking rare Eggs to add to your inventory without relying on random luck, as well as giving you plenty of bonus cash. That money can then be spent in this Roblox experience to upgrade the conveyer belt to deliver rarer Eggs, as well as actually purchasing those Eggs to start hatching them. For more information, here are the current codes for Build a Zoo and how to redeem them.
If you want more general rewards that are applicable over all experiences, then we've got the current Roblox promo codes you can redeem on your account.
All Build a Zoo codes
These are all of the Build a Zoo codes you can redeem right now:
- 3XKK8Z2WB6G – 5x Lucky Tickets, $20,000
- N7A68Q82H83 – 5x Lucky Tickets, $20,000
- 4XW5RG4CHRY – 5x Lucky Tickets, $30,000
- DelayGift – 3x Lucky Tickets, 1x Dark Goaty Egg, $20,000
- 60KCCU919 – 5x Lucky Tickets, 1x Rhino Rock Egg, $30,000
- 50KCCU0912 – 1x Ultra Egg, $20,000
- ZooFish829 – 1x Lionfish Egg, $20,000
- FIXERROR819 – 1x Ultra Egg, $30,000
- BugFixes – $30,000
- U2CA518SC5 – 1x Hyper Egg, $30,000
- X2CA821BA3 – 1x Hyper Egg, $30,000
- 55PA21N8y2 – 1x Prismatic Egg, $10,000
There are currently plenty of codes for Build a Zoo that are available to claim, that will give you a significant boost if you add them all to your account. Some of the more recent promos unlock Lucky Tickets, giving you free spins for the Season Pass rewards, while others provide rare Eggs to hatch out for new animals. What's more, each of these codes also deposits cash into your account, and you'll receive well over $250,000 if you bank all of the active promos.
How to redeem Build a Zoo codes
The process to redeem Build a Zoo codes is remarkably simple, as you just need to tap the Shop icon on the lefthand side of the screen to bring up the Shop menu. Once you've accessed that, scroll right down to the Redemption Code section at the bottom, then use the Enter Code text box to type in the promo before hitting the Redeem button to claim your reward. It's important to note that codes in Build a Zoo are case-sensitive so you need to enter them exactly as written, otherwise you'll see the "Exchange failed" warning message for what should be a valid code when typed correctly.
Expired Build a Zoo codes
CE8CWQDFZSH CFJXEH4M8K5 BugFix829 SeasonOne SurpriseGift MagicFruit WeekendEvent89 UPD18DINO
There aren't too many expired Build a Zoo codes at the moment as they tend to stick around for a while, and those that are no longer valid were generally connected to previous updates and seasons. Of course, we know that most if not all codes will have an expiry date at some point, so make sure you keep on top of redeeming promos as soon as you can.
© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.
Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more
Iain originally joined Future in 2012 to write guides for CVG, PSM3, and Xbox World, before moving on to join GamesRadar in 2013 as Guides Editor. His words have also appeared in OPM, OXM, PC Gamer, GamesMaster, and SFX. He is better known to many as ‘Mr Trophy’, due to his slightly unhealthy obsession with amassing intangible PlayStation silverware, and he now has well over 900 Platinum pots weighing down the shelves of his virtual award cabinet. He does not care for Xbox Achievements.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.