Raise Animals codes can give you some welcome assistance, as you work on gathering animals to build up your zoo. Increasing your menagerie will bring in more income from both the creatures themselves and tourists coming to visit, allowing you to expand with more animals and even brainrots to look after.



These promos unlock various in-game currencies, including Money to pay for Food and unlock additional map regions to access more exotic animals, and Rubies that can be spent on the Lasso gacha to upgrade you creature-catching equipment in this Roblox experience. For all of the details, here are the active codes for Raise Animals and how to redeem them.



All Raise Animals codes

The following Raise Animals codes are active now and can be claimed:

SorryForAllTheBugs – 1,000x Coral, 500x Rubies

– 1,000x Coral, 500x Rubies 50MVisitsTysm – 1,000x Rubies

– 1,000x Rubies Ocean – 500x Coral, 1,000$, 250 Rubies

– 500x Coral, 1,000$, 250 Rubies Update1 – 500x Coral, 500x Rubies

There are a few codes for Raise Animals that are available at the moment, which will provide a significant increase for your various in-game currencies including Coral, Rubies, and Money. Generally, previous codes have also provided a mixture of Rubies and Money, apart from one that also unlocked random animals, so that is the standard reward you can expect here.

How to redeem Raise Animals codes

Before you can redeem Raise Animals codes, you need to join the Raise Animals Studio group to unlock this feature. To do this, go to the main Roblox page for the experience and scroll down to the details section, then select Raise Animals Studio next to Developer and hit the Join Community button on the next screen to connect with the group.

Once that's done, jump into the game itself and hit the Cog icon in the top right corner of the screen to open the SETTINGS menu, then scroll all the way down to the bottom to find the REDEEM CODE box. Type in any of the active promos where it says Code Here... and then tap the REDEEM button to claim your reward. Bear in mind that Raise Animals codes are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as they're written otherwise they'll be rejected as invalid.

Expired Raise Animals codes

SryForTheGamepassIssue – 10,000$, 500x Gems

– 10,000$, 500x Gems 10MVisitsTysm – 10,000$, 500x Gems

– 10,000$, 500x Gems 10KActiveTysm – 10,000$, 300x Gems

– 10,000$, 300x Gems Release! – 5,000$, 500x Gems

– 5,000$, 500x Gems FREE RANDOM ANIMALS – 25,000$, Random Animals

– 25,000$, Random Animals 5MVisitsTysm

1MVisitsTysm

5KActiveTysm

3KActiveTysm

SorryForBugs

As you can see, previous Raise Animals codes have generally been centered around milestones for the game or update releases. This means that promos are released on a fairly consistent basis, so you just need to look out for them and get your claim in before they're moved down to this expired list.

