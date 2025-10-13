Anime Last Stand codes (October 2025) for Technique Shards, Pearls, and more

Anime Last Stand codes can help you to develop your collection of units more quickly, giving you a competitive edge as you defend your base against waves of incoming enemies by placing various characters to fight them off. Techniques are applied as modifiers to buff your units, and by using the Technique Shards unlocked with these promos you can roll for them many times.



Likewise, Pearls received from these ALS codes can be used to roll for Enchants, which provide another way to significantly buff your units in this Roblox experience. Regular Pearls only have a limited lifespan of a few days, so don't sit on them for long after you've claimed them. For all of the details, here are the current codes for Anime Last Stand and how to redeem them.



If you're searching for more generic rewards that apply across all experiences, then we can tell you what Roblox promo codes can be added to your account.

All Anime Last Stand codes

The following Anime Last Stand codes are active and can be claimed now:

TokyoGhoulQOL! – 7x Pearls, 100x Technique Shards

– 7x Pearls, 100x Technique Shards UPD72ALS! – 7x Pearls, 100x Technique Shards

– 7x Pearls, 100x Technique Shards 72LongMaint – 100x Halloween Capsules (2025)

– 100x Halloween Capsules (2025) GhoulALS – 5x Halloween Capsules (2025), 7x Pearls, 10,000x Candy Baskets

There are several codes for Anime Last Stand available at the moment, which are based around the most recent update. Alongside the usual in-game currencies such as Pearls and Technique Shards, you can also pick up plenty of Halloween Capsules and Candy Baskets that are specific to the upcoming spooky season events. Naturally those won't stick around for long as we move through October, so make sure you add them to your account as soon as possible.

How to redeem Anime Last Stand codes

Before you can redeem Anime Last Stand codes you need to join the [B:S] ALS Team Community, otherwise you'll get a warning stating "You must be in the official group to redeem that code!" To do this, go to the main Anime Last Stand page on Roblox, then scroll down to Developer and tap on [B:S] ALS Team. This should take you to a new page with a Join Community button, so hit that and then return to the game.

With that done, tap the Codes gift icon at the bottom of the righthand stack of options to bring up the Codes window, then use the Enter Code... prompt to type in any of the active promos we've listed here. Remember that Anime Last Stand codes are case-sensitive, so you need to enter them exactly as displayed including any punctuation such as exclamation marks.

Expired Anime Last Stand codes

SorryForRaidShop! – 300x Rerolls

– 300x Rerolls TrueDracula! – 7x Pearls, 100x Rerolls

– 7x Pearls, 100x Rerolls Upd71Event – 7x Pearls, 100x Rerolls

– 7x Pearls, 100x Rerolls HalloweenALS! – 5x Halloween Capsules (2025), 7x Pearls, 1,000x Candy Baskets

– 5x Halloween Capsules (2025), 7x Pearls, 1,000x Candy Baskets FinalFantasy!

FFHypeALS!

MAJORQOL!

BaryonFinally!

LordSeventh!

ShadowHokage!

DemonSlayerMovie!

SorryDelayDelay!!

NewGameMode!

TheBossIG4ds!

PatchNiceWee!

NewSecretCode?!

Brotherhood!

Alchemist!

Siege!

LobbyFix!

BlueShadow!

MiniUpdate!

SamsungEvent!

BossEvent!

UPDATE63!

Hawkeye!

nerfNerfNERF!

SorryForOPDelay!

YOUTUBEBACK!!

QualityOfLife!

There have been plenty of previous Anime Last Stand codes that have now expired, as they tend to be released around specific updates and in-game events so are temporary in nature. It therefore pays to keep an eye out for fresh promos, so make sure you regularly check back on this page.

