Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes will provide you with a helping hand as you try to make your mark in the catering business, whether you're building up a cafe, restaurant, or other food establishment. Customize everything from the furniture to the recipes you serve, to bring in customers and keep them happy.



Using promos for this game will supply you with Cash and Diamonds, which are both in-game currencies that will let you expand your diner with new purchases. It's important to keep things fresh in this restaurateur Roblox experience, otherwise you won't get more visitors to sample your food. To get going, here's everything you need to know about the active codes for Restaurant Tycoon 3 and how to redeem them.



If you're looking for rewards that are general and apply across all experiences, then we've also got all of the current Roblox promo codes you can redeem.

All Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Ultraw)

The following Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes are available to claim now:

Spotlight – Get 150 Cash new!

The number of valid codes for Restaurant Tycoon 3 are currently limited, however developer Ultraw has been pretty active recently and regularly issues new promos so there is a steady supply. So far these codes have provided either Cash or Diamonds, so either way you'll get some bonus in-game currency.

How to redeem Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / Ultraw)

To redeem Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes, you just need to hit the Shopping Basket icon along the bottom of the screen to open the Shop menu, then scroll down to the bottom to find the Redeem Codes section. Type the code into the text box then tap the Submit button to claim your reward, which will be confirmed with a message if successful. Codes for Restaurant Tycoon 3 are not case-sensitive, so you don't need to worry about capitalization as long as the spelling is correct.

Expired Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes

Birthday – 5x Diamonds

– 5x Diamonds Spook1 – 5x Diamonds

– 5x Diamonds Milkshake – 250 Cash

– 250 Cash Jukebox – 5x Diamonds

– 5x Diamonds Gullible100 – 100x Diamonds

– 100x Diamonds ItsFree – 500 Cash

– 500 Cash 10Million – 350 Cash

– 350 Cash Beta – 10x Diamonds

– 10x Diamonds Alpha – 10x Diamonds

– 10x Diamonds RT3 – 500 Cash

– 500 Cash EarlyBird – 10x Diamonds

While most of the Restaurant Tycoon 3 codes to date have now expired, don't be disheartened as there are fresh promos being revealed on a regular basis, although this list proves that you need to stay on top of claiming them as soon as possible before they run out.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.