Dandy's World codes can provide you with a helping hand, as you explore with other Toons in this mascot survival horror game. You'll need to descend through the levels in the creepy Gardenview Center, completing machines to collect research on the monsters below, but there's always a threat lurking nearby.



Apart from one rare Skin, past promos have been focused on rewarding in-game currencies such as Ichor, which you'd otherwise earn in this Roblox experience by completing floors, filling machines, gathering research capsules, and using your Toon's active ability. To find out more, here are the current codes for Dandy's World and how to redeem them.



All Dandy's World codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / BlushCrunch Studio)

The following Dandy's World codes are currently active and can be redeemed:

ICHOR – 50 Ichor

Currently there is just the one code for Dandy's World, which will boost your Ichor balance and contribute towards the cost of buying new Toons, Trinkets, or Skins from the store. While many of the previous promos have also unlocked varying amounts of Ichor, others have also provided currency for seasonal events such as Baskets for Easter and Ornaments for Christmas, so the next release of codes is likely to be connected to a future celebration in the game.

How to redeem Dandy's World codes

(Image credit: The Roblox Corporation / BlushCrunch Studio)

To redeem Dandy's World codes, you just need to hit the prominent USE CODE button at the bottom of the lefthand stack of menu icons. This will open the INPUT A CODE window, where you can type in any active promos then tap the USE button to claim them – if successful, a message beneath will confirm the reward you've received. Dandy's World codes are not case-sensitive, so you don't need to worry about how you enter them as long as the spelling is correct.

Expired Dandy's World codes

EASTER2025 – 100 Baskets

– 100 Baskets APRIL1 – Colorful April Yatta Skin

– Colorful April Yatta Skin FESTIVEGIFT – 150 Ornaments

– 150 Ornaments 1BILLION – 150 Ornaments

– 150 Ornaments 300K – 150 Ichor

– 150 Ichor 2HUNDREDMILLION – 150 Ichor

– 150 Ichor SKINTICKET – 1500 Ichor

– 1500 Ichor HUNDREDMILLION – 150 Ichor

– 150 Ichor FIFTYMILLION – 150 Ichor

– 150 Ichor TENMILLION – 150 Ichor

– 150 Ichor ONETHOUSAND – 50 Ichor

While the initial Dandy's World codes issued were based around various milestones for the game, the more recent releases were connected to seasonal events. As with those limited-time events, these codes have also expired now, so watch out for future festivities as they may introduce fresh promos.

