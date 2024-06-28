All Zenless Zone Zero codes and how to redeem them

Zenless Zone Zero codes have already begun dropping prior to the official release date of July 4, which means you can start prepping now and be ready for stocking up on resources when launch day arrives. The initial promo offering will provide a selection of items, with the most important being Polychrome as this is used to generate Master Tapes, which in turn are used in the Signal Searches that form the gacha element of Zenless Zone Zero to acquire new agents. You'll also get a generous amount of Denny, which serves as the in-game currency for purchases, and several experience items. To find out more, here are the active Zenless Zone Zero codes and how to redeem them.

Note that in addition to these promos, there are a selection of official release rewards available around the game's launch. You'll receive 30 free pulls when you first log in, and if you complete all of the initial events then you'll earn up to 100 free pulls, 80 Boopon, plus other rewards including A-Rank Agents.

Zenless Zone Zero codes

ZZZFREE100 – 300 Polychrome, 30,000 Denny, two Senior Investigator Log, three W-Engine Energy Module (expires July 11)

This is currently the only Zenless Zone Zero code available, which was revealed during the pre-release special program and offered as a viewing gift to all players. It's only valid from launch until July 11, so make sure you take advantage of it during the first week the game is available.

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration reward – 30,000 Denny, ten Master Tape, five Boopon, and Agent Corin

If you completed the pre-registration process linked above then these rewards will be granted when you start your adventure, as global pre-registrations have soared past the 40 million threshold to unlock all rewards.

How to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

While other HoYoverse RPGs have their own dedicated websites where you can claim Genshin Impact codes and Honkai Star Rail codes, at the time of writing there isn't a similar way to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes online – though this may change once the game launches. Therefore you'll need to wait until it's live before you can claim them through the game, but you can only redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes after completing the 'Business x Strangeness x Justness' Prologue mission and unlocking the mailbox.

Once you've passed that point, you can open the in-game menu then select 'More' followed by 'Redemption Code'. This will bring up a box to enter your Zenless Zone Zero code into, then hit the 'Redeem' button – once you receive confirmation that your promo is valid, you can then visit your in-game mailbox to collect your reward.

Expired Zenless Zone Zero codes

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

As the game isn't actually out yet, there are currently no expired Zenless Zone Zero codes at the time of writing. However, as the first promo revealed is only valid for one week after launch, it won't be long before it moves over to this section – so make sure you act quickly to avoid missing out.

