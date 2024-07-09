Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list for the best helpers

A Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list can help you when you're working out which helper to have at your side during combat, as there's more than 20 of the little guys in total so it can be difficult to make sense of it all. As well as providing attacks or support for your team in Zenless Zone Zero, they also have additional buffs that can be triggered when paired with the right types of Agents, so combine the information here with the Zenless Zone Zero tier list to see which characters will work best with them. While this sort of ranking will always be subjective to a degree, I've taken into account as many factors as possible to bring you my tier list for the best Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list Tier Agent S Amillion, Bangvolver, Butler, Plugboo, Resonaboo, Rocketboo, Safety, Sharkboo A Avocaboo, Booressure, Devilboo, Electroboo, Exploreboo, Paperboo, Penguinboo, Starterboo B Bagboo, Boollseye, Cryboo, Luckyboo, Magnetiboo, Sumoboo

The best Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero

In the above Zenless Zone Zero Bangboo tier list, I've divided up these little helpers into rankings in terms of how useful I think they are when added to your team. If you want to learn more, then here are some further details about the best Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero:

Amillion

Attribute: Physical

Rarity: S

Amillion will be the first Bangboo you encounter during your introduction to them, and they jump onto a little machine gun turret that is constantly dealing significant amounts of Physical Damage to your enemies. If you have at least two Cunning Hares Agents in your squad then Amillion's Chain Attack will increase further in damage, which can really shorten combat sequences.

Bangvolver

Attribute: Physical

Rarity: S

Bangvolver is armed with the Revolver of Fortune skill, which fires one of three random bullets at enemies – Powerful Firework shell dealing huge Physical Damage and significant Physical Attribute Anomaly build up, Regular Firework shell dealing Physical Damage and Physical Attribute Anomaly build up, or Paintball which just produces harmless flowers. This does introduce an element of luck, but if you combine them with at least two Physical Agents then Bangvolver's Chain Attack deals 100% Anomaly build up.

Butler

Attribute: Physical

Rarity: S

Having Butler at your side will support your squad with a steady supply of energy-boosting snacks using their Tea Break skill, and if you have two or more Victoria Housekeeping Co. Agents then you'll receive 20% more energy. Butler doesn't just support though, as their Afternoon Dessert Chain Attack launches a frying pan attack on far off enemies to deal huge Physical Damage.

Plugboo

Attribute: Electric

Rarity: S

Plugboo is best teamed up with Electric characters, as their Shock Sniper skill will fire an EM cannon at enemies which deals Electric Damage and accumulates Electric Anomaly build up. Plugboo's High-Voltage Resistance Chain Attack triggers a strong AoE Electric attack on nearby enemies, and with at least two Electric Agents in your squad this will cause 100% more Anomaly build up.

Resonaboo

Attribute: Ether

Rarity: S

Resonaboo is equipped with a particularly powerful Mini-Black Hole skill, which deploys an Ether black hole to draw in enemies while dealing Ether Damage and building up Ether Attribute Anomaly. Their Chain Attack is Primordial Black Hole and launches an Ether bomb at the selected enemy, dishing out huge Ether Damage and Ether Attribute Anomaly that can be increased by 100% with two or more Ether Agents on board.

Rocketboo

Attribute: Fire

Rarity: S

For both their Boom! skill and Ka-Boom Express Shipping Chain Attack, Rocketboo sits atop a rocket then blasts towards a target, and upon a successful impact with them will deal AoE Fire Damage and inflict Fire Anomaly build up to varying degrees. If you have at least two Fire Agents on your team, the Chain Attack will inflict 100% more Anomaly build up.

Safety

Attribute: Physical

Rarity: S

Triggering Safety's Boring Burst skill causes them to charge at an enemy, and if they're hit then a drill attack is launched to deal Physical Damage, while their Demolition Drill Chain Attack will launch a multiple hit drill attack to dish out massive Physical Damage. With at least two Agents from Belobog Industries in your team, that Chain Attack does 20% more damage, and 20% more if the target is Shocked or Burning.

Sharkboo

Attribute: Ice

Rarity: S

Sharkboo's Drylands Shark Hunt skill and Relentless Pursuit Chain Attack both summon a trap on the target, before launching an attack that deals either regular or massive Ice Damage along with a build up of Ice Anomaly. If you have two or more Ice Agents in your squad, then Relentless Pursuit builds up 100% more Ice Anomaly to increase that effect on the target.

How to unlock new Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero

As with most upgrades in the game, to unlock new Bangboos in Zenless Zone Zero you'll need to activate Signal Searches to make gacha pulls. Ensure that you're performing the right type of Signal Search by selecting the Bangboo channel, as only that one will yield Bangboos as a reward, and you'll need to spend Boopon to initiate fresh searches. Note that the Bangboo channel won't be available until you unlock it during Chapter 1: Intermission.

To get more Signal Searches and increase the chance of finding new and better Bangboos, you can redeem all of the current Zenless Zone Zero codes and see if you get any Boopon from those, or investigate other routes for earning Boopon such as Hollow Zero, Bangbuck Exchange, or the New Eridu City Fund. By the time you start unlocking and using Bangboos you'll probably be too far into the story to make a Zenless Zone Zero reroll worthwhile, though that's always an option if you want to put the effort into going down that route.

