Zenless Zone Zero tier list for the best Agents

Having a Zenless Zone Zero tier list available can help you to decide who are the best Agents to try and pull for, and while this process will always be subjective there are certain traits we can look at to rank the characters. There are a number of things to consider when building your three-person squad in Zenless Zone Zero, from synergies between Factions and Elements to having a mix of Specializations that suit your personal play style – while not overlooking that you have to actually pull the Agents through the gacha system before you can use them! With all of that in mind, here's my tier list for Zenless Zone Zero.

Swipe to scroll horizontally Zenless Zone Zero tier list Tier Agent S Ellen, Lycaon, Rina, Zhu Yuan A Grace, Koleda, Lucy, Nekomata, Nicole, Soldier 11, Soukaku B Anby, Anton, Piper C Ben, Billy, Corin

Zenless Zone Zero S-tier Agents

Ellen

Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Element: Ice

Specialization: Attack

Ellen is the strongest Agent in the game right now, delivering powerful attacks and having great mobility by entering her special Roaming state through double-tapping or holding the dash button. She can quickly build up attack combos to output huge DPS, making her a formidable threat to any enemies you encounter in The Hollow.

Lycaon

Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Element: Ice

Specialization: Stun

While Lycaon's personal DPS isn't great, they can use Charged Attacks to stun enemies without having to rely on EX or Ultimate Attacks which provides a huge combat advantage. Team them up with an Attack-focused Agent so Lycaon can stun your opponents, before the other character swaps in to hammer home some enhanced damage.

Rina

Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Element: Electric

Specialization: Support

Rina has a unique ability of using her Bangboos to provide buffs to your squad during combat, and as a Support specialist she can boost the Penetration Ratio for your whole team which increases the amount of enemy Defense you ignore. Initiate her special attack then quickly switch to another Agent and you can attack simultaneously.

Zhu Yuan (available from July 24)

Faction: New Eridu Public Security

Element: Ether

Specialization: Attack

Although she's not available just yet, beta access has confirmed Zhu Yuan is another strong Attack-focused Agent who uses her guns to devastating effect – especially once you start earning Enhanced Shotshells. These deal significant Ether damage, so combine with an Ether damage buffing character such as Nicole for the greatest effect.

Zenless Zone Zero A-tier Agents

Grace

Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries

Element: Electric

Specialization: Anomaly

Grace can be a difficult Agent to get to grips with, as you need to build up stacks of Zap while switching characters in order to get the best out of them. However, if you get the hang of it then they're a very useful addition to your squad, as enemies they've Shocked will still be taking damage even when Grace isn't currently active in the fight.

Koleda

Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries

Element: Fire

Specialization: Stun

Koleda is great at dealing burst Stun damage, which can be used to put enemies into a Daze state and trigger combined attacks with their squad mates. While they're strong on their own, to get the best our of Koleda's abilities you need to pair them with Ben, and this can be a limiting factor when you're trying to build a team of three.

Lucy

Faction: Sons of Calydon

Element: Fire

Specialization: Support

Lucy provides a unique support ability when she's part of your team, as once her Special is activated her Guard Boars will spring into action, launching onto the battlefield to automatically attack enemies. At this point you can switch to another Agent, who will not only be buffed by Lucy but the Guard Boars will continue fighting alongside them.

Nekomata

Faction: Cunning Hares

Element: Physical

Specialization: Attack

Nekomata is the fastest attacking Agent currently in the game, and they can rapidly take out groups of weakened enemies thanks to their wide Area of Effect damage. While they're quick, their main DPS isn't particularly great, so you'll want to team them with a stronger attacking character to set them up for finishing opponents off.

Nicole

Faction: Cunning Hares

Element: Ether

Specialization: Support

Nicole is probably the strongest of the free Agents you start with, as their Special Attack forms an Ether vortex that will pull enemies together and reduce their Defense so other characters can follow up for increased damage. If you can combine Nicole with Zhu Yuan once they release, then you'll form a powerful duo with the Ether abilities.

Soldier 11

Faction: Obol Squad

Element: Fire

Specialization: Attack

Soldier 11 is a great tank character due to their solid health pool, and they are currently the only Fire element attack Agent so are capable of dealing large amounts of damage. However, their playstyle won't be to everyone's liking as you need to watch their animations and time attacks carefully to take advantage of their fire damage buffs.

Soukaku

Faction: Hollow Special Operations Section 6

Element: Ice

Specialization: Support

Soukaku is a handy Support Agent, as their Attack buffs will strengthen other characters in their squad, and this is especially true of Ice-focused teams due to their additional Ice Damage buffs and Freezing ability. Soukaku's own movement and attacks are quite slow and uninspiring though, so they should be mainly used in a support capacity.

Zenless Zone Zero B-tier Agents

Anby

Faction: Cunning Hares

Element: Electric

Specialization: Stun

Opinions are divided on Anby, but as one of the free starter Agents they are handy for putting enemies into Daze state for additional attacks and damage dealing. You need to drop their Special after the third Basic Attack hit for maximum effect which can be difficult against tougher enemies, so consider swapping them out as your team grows.

Anton

Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries

Element: Electric

Specialization: Attack

Anton's combat capabilities can feel a little underwhelming compared to other Attack Agents as they're only A-rank rather than S-rank, and you'll need to build up critical hits in Burst mode to trigger his additional Shock damage. However, as part of an Electric team that's keeping up the Shock level on enemies they can still be a useful asset.

Piper

Faction: Sons of Calydon

Element: Physical

Specialization: Anomaly

Piper can deliver a Charged Spinning Special that deals a large amount of damage, while still being able to move around while it's in use. After gaining 20 stacks of Power buff she increases damage for the whole squad, but that can be a long and boring process, plus their rare Faction and Specialization makes them hard to pair with others effectively.

Zenless Zone Zero C-tier Agents

Ben

Faction: Belobog Heavy Industries

Element: Fire

Specialization: Defense

While Ben offers an incredibly solid Defense option and can shield the team with his Special, he has little to offer in terms of damage dealing and his slow movement can become a burden in combat. However, if you can team them up with Koleda they become greater than the sum of their parts, with enhanced attacks and unique animations.

Billy

Faction: Cunning Hares

Element: Physical

Specialization: Attack

As a free starter Agent with ranged attacks, Billy is an enticing prospect to begin with as you can run around blasting multiple enemies from a distance with his twin revolvers. However, as his main attacks aren't focused and his low health and defense stats can leave him vulnerable, you should look to swap him out for a stronger character.

Corin

Faction: Victoria Housekeeping Co.

Element: Physical

Specialization: Attack

Corin was awarded for free to players who pre-registered, and they are worth looking at if you have them available as their Special attack damage multiplier can exceed the Ultimates of many Agents. However their Basic Attack damage output is slow and low, meaning they are too reliant on Specials to be useful in most team set ups.

How to unlock new Agents in Zenless Zone Zero

Generally, to unlock new Agents in Zenless Zone Zero you'll need to perform Signal Searches to make pulls on the gacha side of the game, then hope for the best that you get a character you want to add to your roster. However, the following Agents can be unlocked for free:

Anby, Billy, Nicole – unlocked at the start of the game

– unlocked at the start of the game Corin – unlocked by claiming pre-registration Zenless Zone Zero rewards

– unlocked by claiming pre-registration Zenless Zone Zero rewards Ben – unlocked by completing Chapter 2 and reaching Inter-Knot level 23

– unlocked by completing Chapter 2 and reaching Inter-Knot level 23 Soukaku – unlocked by completing Chapter 2, reaching Inter-Knot level 30, and clearing Shiyu Defense Stage 3

Note that you can pull the same Agent multiple times, and if that happens then you can go to the Mindscape Cinema section of their profile and awaken additional perks for them. If you want to increase the number of Signal Searches you can perform, then make sure you've redeemed all of the available Zenless Zone Zero codes so you can convert the Polychrome you receive into Master Tapes. It's also possible to perform a Zenless Zone Zero reroll if you're unhappy with the initial Agents you pull from Signal Searches, though that process has its own benefits and drawbacks.

