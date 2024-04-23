How to obtain Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards

Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration will gain access to a selection of rewards once the full game launches. You'll also increase the global registration count to unlock even more rewards for the whole community. HoYoverse are currently giving sign ups for Zenless Zone Zero a big push, encouraging players to wishlist and pre-order so they'll be notified as soon as the free-to-play RPG becomes available. If you want to get ahead of the curve by securing a helpful boost at launch, then here's everything you need to know about pre-registration for Zenless Zone Zero.

How to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

HoYoverse are encouraging all players to pre-register for Zenless Zone Zero by heading to their platform of choice and wishlisting, pre-ordering, or pre-registering as appropriate. This will notify you when the game is available, and can be done through the following links:

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

However, if you want to obtain the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards listed below, then you'll need to complete the main registration process via the official website. Click on one of the Pre-Register buttons, log in to your HoYoverse account, then complete registration to receive a User ID alongside confirmation of your registered email address. You'll also be provided with a link to complete the Test Qualification survey, which could get you early access to the game if you're selected.

What are the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards?

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

The Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards are available to all players who complete the registration process, and will be distributed via the in-game mail system once the full game is publicly released. The more global pre-registrations that are obtained, the more rewards will be unlocked for all players, and these are released at the following global pre-registration milestones:

15 million = Dennies x30,000

20 million = Master Tape x3

25 million = Boopon [Coup-En] x5

30 million = Master Tape x5

35 million = Agent Corin x1

40 million = Master Tape x12

At the time of writing, global pre-registrations have almost reached 32 million, which means the rewards of 30,000 Dennies, eight Master Tape, and five Boopon [Coup-En] have already been unlocked. If progress continues at current pace then Agent Corin and additional Master Tape should also be added to the Zenless Zone Zero pre-registration rewards, so make sure you play your part by completing the registration process.

