How to get the Stellar Blade Pre-Order bonuses
The Stellar Blade pre order bonuses are a red outfit, round glasses, and special earrings
Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses should be accessible to all players who preordered the game, unsurprisingly, but it can be a while before you're able to claim them, and even then it's easy to miss the spot where you do. If you were quick enough to preorder the game and want your extra rewards ASAP, I'll explain where to get the Pre-Order bonus rewards for Stellar Blade below, as well as what they actually are.
How to claim pre-order bonuses in Stellar Blade
If you pre-ordered Stellar Blade and want the bonus rewards that come with it, here's the process:
- Complete the main story up until the point where you fight - and kill - the boss "Gigas"
- After this you'll be taken to a new location, a city called Xion
- After completing the section introducing the city, head back to Adam's ship
- On the platform shown above just in front of the ship will be a box. Open it for the Pre-Order bonuses (this is also where the Deluxe Edition bonuses can be claimed)
- Those items can then be equipped from the inventory menu.
Depending on your pace of play and how much you've been exploring and backtracking, you should be able to get these bonuses roughly 5-8 hours into Stellar Blade.
Of course, if you miss these boxes, you can always come back to get them later - they shouldn't disappear if you miss them the first time around.
All Stellar Blade pre-order bonuses
There are three bonuses that players can claim for pre-ordering Stellar Blade:
- Planet Diving Suit for EVE
- Classic Round Glasses for EVE
- Ear Armour Earrings for EVE
All of these are entirely cosmetic changes and shouldn't affect gameplay, though as far as we can tell they are unique to the pre ordered edition of the game - meaning that if you don't pre-order it, you won't be able to unlock these extras in Stellar Blade later through alternative means.
