How to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero and is it worth doing?

While a Zenless Zone Zero reroll is possible, it can be quite a convoluted process to carry out – but you may consider it worthwhile so you can take another run at the initial character pulls to get your Agent(s) of choice on your team roster. This method is harder to use in Zenless Zone Zero than for some of HoYoverse's previous offerings, but it can still be done to get the characters you want, as long as you're willing to put in the effort. If you want to know more, then here's how to reroll in Zenless Zone Zero.

How to Zenless Zone Zero reroll

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

To start a Zenless Zone Zero reroll, you'll need an email address that is separate from the one you have linked to your main HoYoverse account – this can either be a secondary email you already have, or you can set up a new one from scratch. Use that to Register by Email for a new HoYoverse account, and then use that HoYoverse account to log in to Zenless Zone Zero to start a fresh playthrough. It will likely take between 20-40 minutes to power your way through the initial story, until you reach the point where you can make pulls again to see which character(s) you get this time around. While this is time consuming, you can repeat this process until you get pulls you're happy with.

Is it worth rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero?

(Image credit: HoYoverse)

Determining if it's worth rerolling in Zenless Zone Zero is entirely down to what you want to get out of the process, as there are definite benefits as well as some pretty hefty drawbacks for going down this route. If you're willing to put in the time commitment for setting up new accounts and rushing through the opening storyline to reach the character pulls, then eventually you'll end up with the Agent(s) that you want on your team. You'll still be able to redeem Zenless Zone Zero codes on your new account(s) that can get you additional pulls, though any pre-registration Zenless Zone Zero rewards will be unavailable as they're specifically linked to your original HoYoverse account.

That touches on the crux of the Zenless Zone Zero reroll issue, as if you also play other games such as Genshin Impact or Honkai Star Rail then you may need to regularly switch between HoYoverse accounts, depending on your platform. PS5 players have to link their PlayStation Network and HoYoverse accounts, so to switch you'll also have to unlink those accounts manually which could be a hassle. Also, if all you're trying to do is get a high-ranking Agent on your team then rerolling probably isn't worthwhile, as initially at least you're guaranteed an S-Rank Agent within the first 50 character pulls so if you keep plugging away you'll definitely get one eventually without having to use this method.

