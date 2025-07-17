Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director has "deep and inspiring conversations from all angles" with Stellar Blade head, notoriously horny fans trip over themselves asking for Tifa x Eve crossover

Stellar Blade sold very, very well. It has also inspired a legion of gamers to download lewd and downright R-rated mods , and collaborated with games like Nier and Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Could a Final Fantasy 7 crossover be on the cards, too? Maybe, since director Hyung-Tae Kim visited Japan and had "some deep and inspiring conversations" with Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth director Naoki Hamaguchi.

Kim tweets: "It was a real pleasure spending time with Mr. Hamaguchi from Square Enix today. Next time, let's talk about silly and lighthearted things too!" He also shares a picture of the pair making peace signs and throwing their arms around each other, adorable stuff.

It was a real pleasure spending time with Mr. Hamaguchi from Square Enix today. Next time, let’s talk about silly and lighthearted things too!#FF7 #SquareEnix #gamedev pic.twitter.com/3kwO4OSK8zJuly 16, 2025

Hamaguchi has his own tweet, which reads: "Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim visited Japan! We had the chance to celebrate the launch of the PC version together. From creative direction to PR, we had some deep and inspiring conversations from all angles. Truly grateful for this special opportunity!" He shares pictures of them with their thumbs up and making a heart shape with their hands, also adorable.

Of course, people are already replying hoping there will be some sort of crossover, and you won't need many tries to guess who they all want to see in Stellar Blade. Spoiler alert: it's Tifa.

Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim @jamm3rd visited Japan! We had the chance to celebrate the launch of the PC version together. From creative direction to PR, we had some deep and inspiring conversations from all angles. Truly grateful for this special opportunity!-… pic.twitter.com/k4scdPOJdGJuly 16, 2025

"Tifa DLC for Stellar Blade?" writes one hopeful fan. Another not-so-subtle fan writes , "Now I need to see an FF7 x Stellar Blade crossover for… reasons." We could get Tifa in Stellar Blade before we get her in Tekken , what a world we live in.

I'm not sure if Square Enix would allow Tifa to be in Stellar Blade given how raunchy it is, but she does have her fair share of skimpy outfits in the remakes, too, so who knows?

