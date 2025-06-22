NSFW Stellar Blade mods have well over 1 million downloads, but the director's favorite mod is actually a surprisingly wholesome one

Shift Up CEO and Stellar Blade director Hyung-Tae Kim's favorite mod for the game is actually one of the only wholesome ones in a sea of very popular adult ones. (To be fair, he probably wouldn't publicly admit his favorite was a shirtless Eve mod if that were the case, but I digress.)

Speaking to Game Spark (translated by Automaton), Hyung-Tae Kim said his favorite mod for Stellar Blade isn't one of the countless NSFW ones - it's one that revolves around an adorable character from developer Shift Up's mobile game Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

[Stellar Blade/Mod]Followed the player's Pet Doro - YouTube Watch On

You might remember that Stellar Blade's crossover update with Nikke briefly added a character called Doro, a white blobby thing with a chic bob. Automaton explains that Doro actually originates from a fan forum and is, in fact, a memeified version of an in-game character called Dorothy. The cutesy version's inclusion in Stellar Blade was then an homage to the now popular fan art depiction.

And since the 3D model was already in Stellar Blade as an NPC that would appear in the main hub before disappearing forever, modder xjdyz turned Doro into a companion pet on NexusMods. The mod essentially just has Doro follow Eve around pretty much wherever she goes. I told you - cute!

It's nice to see some attention being paid to mods that don't simply strip and further sexualize Stellar Blade's characters, especially since Kim himself hoped for more meaningful mods for the game. Also, for some reason, I checked, and the 'Adult' Stellar Blade mods have well over one million downloads. I didn't count them all, because my eyes were sore enough after the first page, so that number may be even higher.

