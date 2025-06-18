Stellar Blade studio reportedly acquires Switch 2 devkits, but also say nothing has been confirmed regarding its plans for Nintendo's new console

Stellar Blade developer Shift Up has addressed rumors that it is developing a version of its breakout hit for Nintendo Switch 2 after the game's highly successful PC port .

Stellar Blade released on PS5 last year, and was such a hit that the developers of the game were given a PS5 Pro and a massive bonus earlier this year. And with the PC port pushing the game over the three million copies sold mark, the employees of Shift Up have now been gifted Nintendo Switch 2 consoles on top of that.

Shift Up CEO Hyung-Tae Kim gave out Switch 2 consoles to the studio's staff in celebration of the new milestone on June 18. However, in a report from Korean outlet PlayForum (translated via Automaton and machine translation), it's claimed that on the same day the studio received Nintendo Switch 2 devkits, allowing the studio to create games for the platform, with a port of Stellar Blade apparently on the cards.

However, in a comment to PlayForum, a representative from Shift Up says that there's "nothing confirmed" when it comes to a Switch 2 version of Stellar Blade. Of course, I can't imagine an unannounced Switch 2 port of Stellar Blade being confirmed by a rep in response to rumors so casually, so a comment like that is only natural.

However, considering how casually the studio announced that Stellar Blade 2 is coming and aiming to release before 2027, maybe that's the type of thing Shift Up does. Regardless, it's best to wait for an official announcement before getting your hopes up for Stellar Blade on Switch 2.

Stellar Blade's director says that Shift Up is positive about the game's modding scene, but he's looking forward to mods that meaningfully expand the action RPG instead of… y'know.