Elden Ring Nightreign players can't decide if they love or hate the "Evergaol meta," but they're now pushing for a solution to keep everyone in Limveld happy

Elden Ring Nightreign has been taken over by the "Evergaol meta," and the community is pushing for a new solution to ensure that those who want to use it can do so without frustrating anyone who doesn't.

One of the best ways to buff yourself up during an Elden Ring Nightreign expedition is to equip a Relic that boosts your attack power by 5% for every Evergaol boss you defeat. Once you've completed a few Evergaols, this buff really starts to add up, and some players like to plan out their whole runs focusing on it, loading up with Stonesword Keys to unlock them and charging around the map to complete as many as possible.

Not everyone is a fan of this, however. As one player on Reddit writes, "there seems to be a lot of hate on the Evergaol meta," noting that "it can be annoying when you have someone in your team going extremely out of their way just for Evergaols and making terrible pathing and all that." This is especially likely to be the case for anyone who isn't using the Relic that gives you the buff in the first place, who might get more value out of completing other things on the map like Shifting Earth locations.

But what if players could have the best of both worlds? Aforementioned Reddit user OliveGardenEnjoyer doesn't just like Italian food, they also "love the Evergaol meta and love it even more when everyone on the team is running THAT relic."

However, they also have a valuable suggestion: "I think it would be cool if you wanted to match with other people running that Relic, just use 'evergaol' as [the] password. Then you know everyone you queue up with has the same game plan as you and there will be a minimum of three [Stonesword] Keys."

Others love the idea. "I really like this. I can go either way, but in the hypothetical this pops off, [I] could pick and choose which I'm in the mood for," one responds . "Sign me up, honestly the Evergaol hate is overblown to high hell, (if people are bored of gaols, bored of the castle… what is the move exactly?) but a password at least brings the like-minded Nightfarers together!" another agrees .

Of course, the success of this idea will hinge on players spreading the word and actually using it, but it definitely has potential. They're wildly different games, but one of my favorite community efforts in the Nintendo Switch Pokemon games has been the widespread popularization of specific trade room codes to swap version-exclusive 'mons with fellow players trying to complete their Pokedexes. They became well-known enough to work consistently, so let's hope we can see something similar happen here.

