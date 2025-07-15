Randy Pitchford tells Borderlands 4 fans to "quit clutching your pearls" after teasing they may "never see any" of the game's collectible bobbleheads while simultaneously revealing a full map of them

Borderlands 4 fans aren't so sure that they'll struggle to find the upcoming looter shooter's hard-to-find collectibles that Gearbox boss Randy Pitchford said most of us may "never see," given that he declared this while also sharing a full map of them.

Over on Twitter, Pitchford recently revealed that there are "well over 200 Marcus bobbleheads" scattered across the map , and teased that "I expect most players will never see any of them." The problem is that it was in this exact same tweet that he shared a map of all these collectibles' rough locations, which not everyone is too thrilled about.

"No offense but is it really hidden if you just show them all?" one fan questions . "'Very few people will find them all' my brother in Christ you gave us a map pointing to every single one of them," says another , adding that "this is just spoiling all of their locations before the game even comes out."

"Mind telling us why you would just give us the locations of all of them right now thus making them not secret or challenging to find anymore?" another asks .

Pitchford, however, insists that fans are still going to struggle, even with the rough guidance he's provided. "Quit clutching your pearls," he tells one disgruntled fan . "Literally all the information will be instantly accessible with simple internet searches. If you want to enjoy the challenge, don’t look at or search for walkthroughs. Also, even with the map you're looking for needles in haystacks. Good luck!"

Quit clutching your pearls. Literally all the information will be instantly accessible with simple internet searches. If you want to enjoy the challenge, don’t look at or search for walkthroughs. Also, even with the map you’re looking for needles in haystacks. Good luck!July 14, 2025

In a separate response, he reiterates that he "can point you to the haystack," but that "finding the needle hidden in it" is another matter. "But, if you like, you can always, you know, not use a map or the inevitable walkthrough videos on the internet to cheat from…" he adds .

Who knows, depending on how hard the bobbleheads are to track down, we may end up appreciating the head-start this map has given us. Those who love a challenge might end up spending the next couple of months before release trying to scrub that image out of their minds, though.

