All Throne and Liberty coupons and how to redeem them

Throne and Liberty coupons provide players with a quick route to accessing supplies, so you can bolster your inventory without having to put in any additional work. They often include Growth Stones, which are used to level up your equipment and are hard to come by, making them particularly useful for those in the early stages of their adventure. It can be difficult to keep track of what codes are currently available, so I've rounded up all of the Throne and Liberty coupons along with instructions for how to redeem them.

Active Throne and Liberty coupons

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

At the time of writing there are currently three active Throne and Liberty coupons, though they are due to expire at the end of September 26 so unless you are in the Early Access then you may not get chance to redeem them:

DCAMA920 - 20 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 20 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 20 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone, 3,000,000 x Solant

- 20 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 20 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 20 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone, 3,000,000 x Solant DISCOPARTY09 - 50 x Precious Magic Powder, 50 x Precious polishing crystal, 10 x Additional Resistance Request Count Ticket, 50 x Rune series selection box

- 50 x Precious Magic Powder, 50 x Precious polishing crystal, 10 x Additional Resistance Request Count Ticket, 50 x Rune series selection box FARM DUNGEON - 2 x Token of the Contract: Abyss 1,000 points, 2 x Token of the Contract: Dimension 1,450 points, 1 x Proof of Contract: Dimension 2,900 points

How to redeem Throne and Liberty coupons

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

There are two ways to redeem Throne and Liberty coupons, with the easiest method being in-game, which is done by opening the extensive menu screen and then selecting the Coupon icon towards the top of the sidebar on the right. This will open up a separate text entry box, where you can type in the coupon code and, if valid, claim your rewards.

The other method involves creating an NCSOFT account and using the official website to enter the coupons once you've linked your Throne and Liberty account, which is a process I have not been able to work out yet. I will update this guidance if the online route becomes clearer.

Expired Throne and Liberty coupons

(Image credit: Amazon)

The Throne and Liberty coupons below were previously released as official rewards, but have since hit their expiry date and are no longer valid for redemption. I will leave them here for reference, in case you have seen them listed somewhere and are unsure if they should work or not:

SHOWCASE719 - 50 x Special Open Stone, 1,000,000 x Solant, 5 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 5 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 5 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone

- 50 x Special Open Stone, 1,000,000 x Solant, 5 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 5 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 5 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone THELEAPUPDATE - 5 x A rare training book, 5 x A rare polishing book, 3 x Rare Training Book: Omnipotent, 3 x Proof of Contract: Dimension 450 points

- 5 x A rare training book, 5 x A rare polishing book, 3 x Rare Training Book: Omnipotent, 3 x Proof of Contract: Dimension 450 points LEAPCOUPON - 5 x Fruits of Growth, 5 x Proficiency White Paper, 5 x Token of the Contract: Abyss 1,000 points, 30 x Dew of Skill: 10,000 points

- 5 x Fruits of Growth, 5 x Proficiency White Paper, 5 x Token of the Contract: Abyss 1,000 points, 30 x Dew of Skill: 10,000 points 724ISCOMING - 20 x Medal of Honor for the Conquest Corps, 40 x Abyssal Pearl, 20 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 1 star, 10 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 2 stars

- 20 x Medal of Honor for the Conquest Corps, 40 x Abyssal Pearl, 20 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 1 star, 10 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 2 stars 719SPECIAL - 1,000,000 x Solant, 3,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 2 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 10 x Rare Attack Potion

- 1,000,000 x Solant, 3,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 2 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 10 x Rare Attack Potion SHOWCASEGIFT - 3 x Precious handcrafted marine, 3 x Precious Handcrafted Rubik's, 5 x Precious Stone Staron, 5 x Precious Handcrafted Emerald, 15 x Precious polishing crystal, 15 x Rare Material Material Selection Box

- 3 x Precious handcrafted marine, 3 x Precious Handcrafted Rubik's, 5 x Precious Stone Staron, 5 x Precious Handcrafted Emerald, 15 x Precious polishing crystal, 15 x Rare Material Material Selection Box WELCOME622 - 1,000,000 x Solant, 50 x Special Open Stone, 10 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 10 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 10 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone

- 1,000,000 x Solant, 50 x Special Open Stone, 10 x Rare Weapon Growth Stone, 10 x Rare Armor Growth Stone, 10 x Rare Jewelry Growth Stone THXSEVERY1 - 3,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 9 x Proof of Contract: Dimension 100 points, 5 x Rare Training Book: Omnipotent, 10 x A rare polishing book, 10 x A rare training book

- 3,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 9 x Proof of Contract: Dimension 100 points, 5 x Rare Training Book: Omnipotent, 10 x A rare polishing book, 10 x A rare training book NICETOMEETUP - 3 x Precious Handcrafted Rubik's, 6 x Precious Stone Staron, 6 x Precious Handcrafted Emerald, 5 x Precious handcrafted marine, 15 x Precious polishing crystal, 15 x Rare Material Material Selection Box

- 3 x Precious Handcrafted Rubik's, 6 x Precious Stone Staron, 6 x Precious Handcrafted Emerald, 5 x Precious handcrafted marine, 15 x Precious polishing crystal, 15 x Rare Material Material Selection Box TOTLLOVER - 1 x Blessing of Solicium (5 days), 2 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 10 x Precious Potion of Transformation, 10 x The Flame of Precious Extraction, 20 x A rare natural spirit

- 1 x Blessing of Solicium (5 days), 2 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 10 x Precious Potion of Transformation, 10 x The Flame of Precious Extraction, 20 x A rare natural spirit MEETUPBYE - 50 x Special Open Stone, 40 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 1 star, 20 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 2 stars, 20 x Medal of Honor for the Conquest Corps

- 50 x Special Open Stone, 40 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 1 star, 20 x Dimensional Soulstone Selection Box: 2 stars, 20 x Medal of Honor for the Conquest Corps MEETUPS2 - 10 x Rare Attack Potion, 10 x Rare defensive elixir, 5 x Rare Purification Potion, 10 x Rare healing stone

- 10 x Rare Attack Potion, 10 x Rare defensive elixir, 5 x Rare Purification Potion, 10 x Rare healing stone CUSOONAGAIN - 1,000,000 x Solant, 5 x Rare Food Ingredient Selection Box, 10 x Rare Material Material Selection Box, 10 x Rare polishing crystal, 40 x Abyssal Pearl

- 1,000,000 x Solant, 5 x Rare Food Ingredient Selection Box, 10 x Rare Material Material Selection Box, 10 x Rare polishing crystal, 40 x Abyssal Pearl WEGOHIGHER - 10 x Precious Potion of Transformation, 10 x The Flame of Precious Extraction, 10 x A rare natural spirit, 20 x Additional Resistance Request Count Ticket

- 10 x Precious Potion of Transformation, 10 x The Flame of Precious Extraction, 10 x A rare natural spirit, 20 x Additional Resistance Request Count Ticket PLAYTLTHX - 1,000,000 x Solant, 2,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 1 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 5 x Fruit of abundance

- 1,000,000 x Solant, 2,000 x Excellent Stella Boom, 1 x 100 boxes of recovery coins, 5 x Fruit of abundance BLESS4ALL - 5 x Precious handcrafted marine, 5 x Rare Purification Potion, 10 x Rare healing stone, 1 x Box of 200 decorative coins

