Throne and Liberty best weapons and tier list

If you’re looking for the best weapons in Throne and Liberty, this tier list may help you out. With seven weapons in the game and 21 different Throne and Liberty weapon combos to choose from, finding the best options may be difficult. Although it also depends on your personal preference, we’ll show you which weapons are generally the most useful, damaging, or supportive of the bunch.

Although we’re ranking individual weapons as well as weapon combinations, keep in mind that the weapon combo is ultimately more important. It’s best to consider the individual weapon ranking if you aren’t sure about the combo yet. For example, the greatsword is ranked as B-tier, but the greatsword and sword weapon combo is S-tier. If you’re going for that specific combo, go ahead! If you’re unsure, it may be safer to choose an S-tier weapon like the wand. All these combinations ultimately create what is effectively Throne and Liberty builds, and we can help you there if your not sure.

Wand - S tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: longbow, sword, staff

A-tier weapon combos: daggers

B-tier weapon combos: crossbow

C-tier weapon combos: greatsword

Throne and Liberty’s wand is arguably the most supportive weapon. Not only does it keep your allies alive, but it also improves mana recovery, decreases cooldowns, and buffs attack damage. If you’re new to Throne and Liberty and not quite sure which weapon combo to go for, the wand is an excellent choice as you can pair it with almost anything. Want to be a healer? Try the wand with the longbow. A powerful mage? Go for the wand and staff. A tank with healing skills? The wand and sword are for you.

Although its curse-inflicting attacks are decent, beware that the wand isn’t primarily meant to deal damage. It’ll be hard to play solo without a proper DPS weapon like the staff or daggers, so keep that in mind if you’re going for a full healer build or tank/healer hybrid. The weapon combo with the mana-heavy staff is the top choice if you want the best of both worlds though, not in the least because the wand’s healing is boosted by its max mana count through the ‘Noble Revival’ passive.

Daggers - S tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: crossbow, longbow

A-tier weapon combos: staff, greatsword, wand

B-tier weapon combos: sword

C-tier weapon combos: n/a

Daggers don’t deal the highest damage, don’t have good range, and don’t offer strong defensive abilities - and they’re S-tier nonetheless. It’s all thanks to the daggers’ arsenal of mobility skills, which allow you to hide in the shadows, pop up behind enemies, and increase movement speed. The ability to escape and return to the heat of the battle at will is always handy (especially in PvP combat), making the dagger a perfect companion to almost any other weapon in Throne and Liberty.

Another advantage of the daggers is the passive critical hit chance and critical damage boost (Assassin’s Instincts and Wrathful Edge). This makes it far easier to get a proper critical rate build and makes the dagger a perfect choice to be paired with a powerful DPS weapon like the crossbow. If you like the versatility in range but require health recovery (especially if you often play solo), the daggers and longbow weapon combination is also a top-tier choice.

Crossbow - S tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: daggers

A-tier weapon combos: longbow, staff

B-tier weapon combos: greatsword, wand, sword

C-tier weapon combos: N/A

The crossbow is a great DPS weapon to quickly unleash a flurry of arrows on (mainly) single targets. It has amazing damage potential which is further enhanced by its ‘weaken’ effects. The crossbow can also be used to strengthen off-hand damage, exchange HP for mana, and improve the hit chances of both ranged and magic attacks - making it a perfect partner to the longbow or staff.

Together with the daggers, however, the crossbow deals the best damage in Throne and Liberty. You can increase the weaken hit chance with the crossbow’s ‘Corrupt Nail’ passive and poison enemies with the daggers before stepping into the shadows. It’s hard to pull it off successfully, and the solo play survivability isn’t great, but the damage potential is through the roof.

Longbow - A tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: daggers, wand

A-tier weapon combos: crossbow, staff

B-tier weapon combos: greatsword

C-tier weapon combos: sword

The amazing range combined with the high damage output already makes the longbow a solid weapon choice, but on top of that, the longbow can recover HP, mitigate or remove weaken effects, and improve health recovery from other skills. If you want to get a fully support-focused build, providing as much HP recovery as possible, the longbow and wand are by far the best weapon combo.

Alternatively, the longbow can be used to boost critical rate and critical damage, which is why it’s such a great match with the critical-focused daggers. This weapon combo is very good in solo play too, as you have melee attacks, ranged attacks, mobility, and healing. The ranged longbow and its defensive capabilities aren’t great together with the melee-focused sword and greatsword though.

Sword - A tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: greatsword, wand

A-tier weapon combos: N/A

B-tier weapon combos: daggers, crossbow

C-tier weapon combos: longbow, staff

The sword, which is actually a sword-and-shield combined, is the perfect weapon for a tank build; besides its amazing shielding abilities, such as the ‘Counter Barrier’, the sword can increase max HP, stun and push enemies, taunt enemies, and pull enemies in to ‘bind’ them. On top of that, the passive called ‘Gerad’s Patience’ provides crowd control resistance upon successful blocks and evades, which is incredibly useful to this frontline warrior.

Combining the two tankiest weapons in the game, the weapon combo with the greatsword is extremely strong, providing constant defense while debuffing and crowd-controlling enemies. The more healing-focused sword-and-wand combo is another reason why the sword is one of the best support weapons in the game. However, the sword isn’t the best choice outside of tank builds. In solo play, it’s hard to find a good DPS pairing as ranged options don’t sync well with its melee-focused abilities, and although the dagger combo may seem great at first, the lack of area-of-effect damage can be annoying.

Staff - A tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: wand

A-tier weapon combos: daggers, crossbow, longbow

B-tier weapon combos: N/A

C-tier weapon combos: greatsword, sword

Somewhat similar to the longbow, the staff is a powerful ranged DPS weapon, but although it comes with better area-of-effect attacks, it lacks the longbow’s support abilities. Luckily, you can still get plenty of healing options if you equip the wand as a secondary weapon. This ‘mage’ setup deals amazing damage, has plenty of self-sustaining abilities, and many synergies, such as the staff’s ‘Manaball Eruption’ passive (which fires additional projectiles for wand skills too).

Despite its strong attacks, beware that the staff requires a lot of mana and it may be difficult to wield without a strong support weapon or mobility weapon. The weapon combo with the crossbow has a high damage potential, but the daggers and longbow offer some much-needed mobility and support, especially in solo play.

Greatsword - B tier

(Image credit: NCSOFT)

S-tier weapon combos: sword

A-tier weapon combos: daggers

B-tier weapon combos: crossbow, longbow

C-tier weapon combos: staff, wand

The hefty greatsword excels in close-quarters combat. Dealing devastating blows to multiple targets while inflicting debuffs, it’s an excellent melee DPS weapon as well as a solid choice for tank builds. The greatsword is an especially handy tool to stun opponents or boost your character’s HP, with the ‘Blood Devotion’ ability being particularly great for teamplay as it allows you to transfer incoming damage from a teammate to yourself.

Despite those qualities, the greatsword is a bit of an in-between weapon that’s not quite as powerful as the crossbow, and not quite as defensive as the sword. It’s hard to find a proper weapon combo as you need a second weapon to enhance the damage output, but you may lack versatility in supportive abilities. That said, if you’re willing to become the ultimate tank, combining the greatsword with the sword and shield makes you nearly immortal. The greatsword and dagger combo is also a solid choice as the increased mobility solves the greatsword’s clunkiness.

And that concludes this Throne and Liberty guide on the best weapons. Have fun trying your favourite combinations!

