Throne and Liberty weapon combos to determine your playstyle

Throne and Liberty weapon combos are significant, as unlike other RPGs this decision broadly determines the type of playstyle your character conforms to. There are a total of seven different weapons to select from, which can either be equipped in your main hand for a boost to stats and abilities, or in your off-hand to provide additional buffs as well as a fall-back secondary weapon. If you're not sure where to start, then use the information below to decide which weapon combos in Throne and Liberty will best suit your playstyle.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Crossbow

Crossbow positives: Strong single target focus means you can easily bring down individual enemies, while the dodge ability provides a significant boost to mobility to avoid incoming damage.

Crossbow negatives: Lack of AoE attacks means dealing with groups is difficult, and without the healing abilities of other weapons you'll need to rely on your mobility to avoid damage.

The Crossbow is a great choice if you prefer moving quickly while dishing out ranged attacks, as it increases mobility and allows dodging as well as escaping being immobilized. It is perfect for focusing on single enemies to take out, and it can debuff while dealing damage.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Crossbow with the Longbow for increased ranged damage to individual targets, the Dagger to add short-range damage to your arsenals, or the Wand to access some healing abilities.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Dagger

Dagger positives: Strong damage output with a high chance of crit hits, which can deal more damage as enemy health decreases, and provides stealth abilities for both attacks and escape.

Dagger negatives: Focusing on close combat with fewer healing abilities can leave you exposed to danger, and the poison ability is difficult for newer players to use effectively.

The Dagger is the perfect match for those who enjoy using stealth, as you can use it to initiate sneak attacks on enemies along with poisoning and critical hits. Its damage is increased when opponents drop below 50% health, opening up possibilities for executions.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Dagger with the Crossbow to increase mobility and add in ranged attacks, or the Greatsword for additional defensive protection and AoE attacks.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Greatsword

Greatsword positives: A versatile weapon that does everything, with AoE attacks that can wipe out groups of enemies at once while also boosting your defensive capabilities.

Greatsword negatives: Provides no ranged attacks whatsoever, so you'll need to be up close and personal with enemies, and being AoE-based means you can't focus on a single target for high damage.

The Greatsword is a solid selection for players who prefer to wade into groups of enemies and deal crowd-controlling blows, leading to stuns and wide AoE damage. While it suits aggressive play, it also has defensive abilities if you time your attacks correctly, which will definitely help if you're focused on melee.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Greatsword with the Dagger to add a single-target focus option alongside your AoE, the Sword if you want to go full tank, or the Crossbow to add range and mobility to your set up.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Longbow

Longbow positives: Increases damage the further you are from enemies, allowing you decimate single targets from distance, while also providing healing to yourself and your party.

Longbow negatives: Dealing with groups is difficult without an AoE attack, and moving reduces your damage but standing still can leave you vulnerable.

The Longbow is suited to archers who like to keep their distance, as it deals a devastating amount of damage from range while also immobilizing enemies to keep them locked in position. You'll need to remain stationary to get the maximum DPS from it, which can be tricky while also staying away from enemies so you'll need a strategic approach.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Longbow with the Crossbow to double down on your single target ranged attacks, the Staff to add AoE attacks into the mix, or the Wand to give yourself a healing option.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Staff

Staff positives: Delivers the most powerful AoE damage attacks available, being able to hit groups of enemies from range and wiping them all out before they can retaliate.

Staff negatives: AoE focus means significantly damaging single targets is difficult, while long cooldown periods can leave you exposed to attack with little protection.

The Staff deals incredible-looking attacks that are great for showboating as a Mage, and these also deal the most AoE damage available so are great for taking down crowds. Those attacks do consume a lot of mana and have significant cooldowns, so you'll want to maximise how much of it you can hold at once so you're not left exposed for too long.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the staff with the Longbow to maximize your ranged damage output, the Dagger to add in melee for those cooldown periods, or the Wand to add healing options.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Sword

Sword positives: Comes with a Shield to reduce and absorb significant damage, while also providing a surprising amount of mobility to quickly close in on single enemies to target.

Sword negatives: The additional protection afforded by the Shield means you'll deal reduced damage to enemies, and with next to no AoE damage available you may struggle with larger groups.

The Sword is a classic choice for players who prefer the Tank role, as it provides plenty of protection while dishing out targeted attacks, and can also be used to aggro or taunt enemies. It does, however, have reduced damage output when compared to other main hand weapons, so don't expect the shred through enemies.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Sword with the Greatsword to add the missing AoE damage into your melee attacks, the Crossbow to open up ranged options, or the Wand to increase your survivability further.

Throne and Liberty weapon combos - Wand

Wand positives: Can be used to debuff enemies at range and make them less effective, while also providing much needed healing to yourself and your party.

Wand negatives: Your damage output is lower so it will take longer to defeat opponents, and you'll need significant boosts to your mana if you want to frequently cast spells.

The Wand is the go-to choice for players who prefer the Support role as there are limited opportunities for healing in the game, meaning this will provide a welcome boost to your party. While you can use it to deal damage at range, your DPS won't be as high as with other weapons.

Best off-hand pairings: Combine the Wand with the Longbow to increase your ranged damage output, the Staff to go for a full ranged magic approach, or the Sword to become an unstoppable Tank.

