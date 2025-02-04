Best weapons in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

If you want the best weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you'll need to wait until the second region at least, as there's all sorts of requirements before you can get the Reforged Radzig Kobyla's Sword, a special longsword that's actually tied to the main campaign. If there are better weapons than the Reforged Sword, we've yet to find them in KCD2, and we hold that of all the weapon types, swords are generally best for their ability to use the special Masterstrike move taught to you by the swordsman Tomcat.

But we get ahead of ourselves. Below we'll explain to you how you can get the best weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, as well as the best weapon types, and what you need to know about getting the game's most powerful sword.

Minor Spoilers for the plot of KCD2 to follow.

How to get the best weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

From my experiences, I'd say the best weapon in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is the Reforged Radzig Kobyla's Sword, as mentioned. This is an upgraded version of a sword you get in the campaign, specifically in the mission "The Storm", which is at the end of the first major region, Trosky. We won't spoil what exactly happens, but halfway through that mission you'll get Radzig Kobyla's Sword added to your inventory. You'll also automatically get the crafting recipe for the Reforged version.

From this point on, you need to upgrade it. For that, you need to obtain 3 Toledo Steel. This is hard to find in Trosky, but after completing The Storm, you'll get access to the new Kuttenberg region. When you're here, you specifically want to head to the City of Kuttenberg in the Southeast corner of the region. In the market in the centre of town are several blacksmith shops who will all sell you Toledo Steel.

Buy that, then save the game (our guide on how to save in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 will remind you on all the ways to do that). Take the Sword and Toledo Steel to a Smithy and you should see the recipe for the Reforged Radzig Kobyla's Sword under the Longswords tab. This is a ruthless procedure that doesn't allow for many errors, and if you make too many mistakes you'll ruin the process. However, you can reload the save to try again - do it a few times and you'll come out with the Reforged Radzig Kobyla's Sword, and even get an Achievement/Trophy for it.

The Reforged Radzig Kobyla's Sword is a longsword with the following stats:

Bladed (Long)

Min. Strength: 20

Min. Agility: 18

Stab Damage: 172

Slash Damage: 162

Blunt Damage: 32

Defence: 299

Durability: 240

Weight: 0

Yes, you read that right, a weight of Zero - because it's tied to the character for story reasons, the sword is weightless as though it were a key item. Obviously the Strength and Agility requirements are somewhat ruthless, but they're worth building towards, especially with these superb damage stats.

Best weapon types in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

The best weapon type in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, by my experience, are the Swords, and Longswords in Particular. They're a healthy mix of qualities and attributes - easy to use, fairly damaging, a good mix of speed and impact - but they also gain access to the unique Masterstrike skill that can be learned from Tomcat at the Nomads' Camp in Trosky, a hugely-effective counterattack ability that can damage any foe when done right. Every weapon has its own moves and advantages, but I've yet to find one that matches the Masterstrike in just how much of a game-changer it is (if you moved to the second area and missed the chance, our guide will explain how to get back to previous regions in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2).

Beyond that, I'd say the two weapon types to keep an eye on and try out are Axes and Bows. Axes serve the function of breaking armor, so it's good to have one ready if you go up against knights or shielded foes - it's worth hunting down the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Axe from the Lake for this reason.

Meanwhile, bows are a little more versatile than crossbows, if a little less damaging. Crossbows can do huge damage, but the most powerful of them take ages to reload, and are really only viable when out to get a Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Stealth kill. If you've got the gold edition of the game, you'll be able to pick up Artemis' crossbow from the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gallant Huntsman's Kit to get you through the early stages of the game.

It's important to remember that because of the way that skills work in KCD2, you'll get better with weapons the more that you use them. Consequently, it's good to pick what you like relatively early, or else you risk the game getting too challenging to allow for amateur weapon skills (though you can always find skill trainers).

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission