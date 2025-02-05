All cheats and console commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Cheats and console commands in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are something that many players would benefit from, as the game's ruthless difficulty and challenging nature means a helping hand wouldn't go amiss for many. Well never fear - below we've got all the console commands and Item IDs you need to survive and thrive. Using cheats might not be chivalrous, but it can really help Henry endure the terrors of the war-torn Bohemian realm. Here's how you can set up cheats for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, and all the console commands you'll need - including a free save cheat!

How to set up Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 cheats

If you want to enable cheats in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, here's how you can go about it:

Make sure the game is closed, then go into Steam and right-click Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 in your library. Choose "Properties" and then make sure you're in the "General" tab. Go to the "Launch Options" section at the bottom and enter the following:

-devmode

Close the menu and launch Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 as normal. When in the game, press the tilde key (~) to open console commands.

At this point, you just need to use the console commands laid out below to input various cheats and game-altering elements.

Console Commands list for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Below we've got all the console commands for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 we know of so far, so you can trigger cheats for the game whenever you want.

Save Mod Save whenever you want without needing Saviour Schnapps: wh_sys_NoSavePotion = 1

Gain Money Add money to your inventory without having to use the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money farm: wh_cheat_money (number)

Gain Item Add item to your inventory: wh_cheat_addItem (item ID)

"One Shot Kill Mode" You kill all enemies on the first strike, but they do the same to you: wh_rpg_OneShotKill = 1

Get location coordinates Be told the coordinates of where you're standing: wh_rpg_getLocation

Teleport to coordinates Appear at a specific location in the game: goto (coordinates)

Remove Wanted Level Stop all pursuit by law enforcement and guards: cheat_set_wanted_level=0

Easier lockpicking This increases the durability of lockpicks: wh_pl_LockPickingDOF = 50 And this one stops the lockpicks shaking: wh_pl_LockPickingShakeOverride = 0

Steal Horse Make a stolen horse you're sitting on into your own, proper horse: wh_horse_StealCurrentHorse



Of course, if you want to do these things legitimately, we've got a guide on how to get a horse in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, or you can check out how to brew your very own Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 healing potions and Marigold Decoctions.

Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 item IDs

The wh_cheat_addItem (item ID) cheat command requires a specific item code to be entered in afterwards. There's hundreds of items in KCD2 and clearly not all of them are as equally helpful (not to mention that the community is still figuring them out) but we've put some of the key ones below.

Essential Items: Marigold Decoction: B38c34b7-6016-4f64-9ba2-65e1ce31d4a1 Saviour Schnapps: 928463d9-e21a-4f7c-b5d3-8378ed375cd1 Lockpick: 8d76f58e-a521-4205-a7e8-9ac077eee5f0 Smoked Sausage : 29a4f58e-6e00-4f9c-9273-1a76e0eccff0 Bandage: 9fa3000e-3807-48a8-bed8-81427f0bda55

Repair Items Armorer’s Kit: 167eb312-0e9d-4c2f-8ce3-56c32f5a84cb Blacksmith’s Kit: C707733a-c0a7-4f02-b684-9392b0b15b83 Cobbler's Kit: 238538b5-cd3e-460e-8e85-52c820edb716 Tailor’s Kit : 9f7a0c0a-6458-4622-9cc5-2f4dd4898b50



