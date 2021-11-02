GTA 3 cheats for unlimited money, weapons, armor, and much more

It's crazy to think that GTA 3 cheats have been around for twenty years now, and they fully embrace the old-school ways of memorising a sequence of button presses to unlock your desired effects. The game itself represents one of the first major steps into a 3D open world sandbox, so it isn't a surprise that there are plenty of Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats available to help you really let loose and see how much chaos you can cause. With the arrival of the definitive edition there's a whole new reason to return to Liberty City, and if you'd like a helping hand once you get there then keep this complete list of GTA 3 cheats nearby.

How to use GTA 3 cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

The first thing you need to do when using GTA 3 cheats is make sure to save your game before anything else, because some of the codes listed here have permanent effects that can't be undone afterwards, and this could completely disrupt your playthrough or even prevent further progress if you get stuck with them activated. In the more recent versions of the game using Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats may also disable trophies or achievements, so you don't want to be locked out of collecting them either.

To use any of these GTA 3 cheats on consoles, simply enter the sequence of buttons listed to activate it – make sure your game isn't paused or in a cutscene when you do this, and be aware that while entering codes the buttons will still have their usual gameplay effects. PC players have things somewhat easier, as all they need to do is type in the relevant phrase on their keyboard.

All GTA 3 cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Raise Wanted Level

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right

PC: MOREPOLICEPLEASE

Increases your Wanted Level by one star.

Lower Wanted Level

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down

PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE

Decreases your Wanted Level by one star.

Increase Money By $250,000

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: IFIWEREARICHMAN

Adds a cool $250,000 to your bank balance.

Full Health

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: GESUNDHEIT

Increases your health level back up to the maximum.

Full Armor

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up

PC: TORTOISE

Increases your armor level back up to the maximum.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Receive All Weapons

PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Right, Up

Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Right, Up

PC: GUNSGUNSGUNS

Makes all weapons in the game available to you.

Change Character

PlayStation: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right

Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right

PC: ILIKEDRESSINGUP

Keep entering this code to cycle through various different character models.

Increased Gore

PlayStation: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X

Xbox: X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A

PC: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT

You can shoot off NPCs arms, legs, and heads with certain weapons and there is more blood when you attack.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Armed Pedestrians

PlayStation: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down

Xbox: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down

PC: WEAPONSFORALL

Pedestrians are carrying weapons, and will retaliate if you attack them. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.

Pedestrians All Hate You

PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2

Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT

PC: NOBODYLIKESME

Pedestrians will all attack you. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.

Pedestrians Fight With Everyone

PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1

Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB

PC: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD

Pedestrians will fight with each other and attack you. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Speed Up Time

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y

PC: MADWEATHER

Increases the speed time goes by at.

Faster Gameplay

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT

PC: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU

Everything in the game moves quicker.

Slower Gameplay

PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2

Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT

PC: BOOOOORING

Everything in the game moves in slow motion.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Clear Weather

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y

PC: SKINCANCERFORME

Makes the current weather clear and sunny.

Cloudy Weather

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X

PC: ILIKESCOTLAND

Makes the current weather cloudy.

Rainy Weather

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B

PC: ILOVESCOTLAND

Makes the current weather rainy.

Foggy Weather

PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X

Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A

PC: PEASOUP

Makes the current weather foggy.

GTA 3 vehicle cheats

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Spawn Tank

PlayStation: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle

Xbox: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y

PC: GIVEUSATANK

Makes a tank appear in front of you.

Improved Driving Mode

PlayStation: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle

Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y

PC: CORNERSLIKEMAD

Improves the handling for cars so they're easier to drive.

Flying Cars

PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1

Xbox: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB

PC: CHITTYCHITTYBB

Pull back on the left analog stick to fly while going fast in a vehicle. This works better if you get a tank, then turn the turret around to face backwards and hold X/A while pressing Circle/B repeatedly.

(Image credit: Rockstar Games)

Exploding Cars

PlayStation: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1

Xbox: LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB

PC: BANGBANGBANG

This code blows up all cars within about a block of you, so be sure to give yourself plenty of distance from nearby vehicles before activating.

Invisible Cars

PlayStation: L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle

Xbox: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y

PC: ANICESETOFWHEELS

Makes cars disappear so only the wheels are visible.