GTA 3 cheats for unlimited money, weapons, armor, and much more

It's crazy to think that GTA 3 cheats have been around for twenty years now, and they fully embrace the old-school ways of memorising a sequence of button presses to unlock your desired effects. The game itself represents one of the first major steps into a 3D open world sandbox, so it isn't a surprise that there are plenty of Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats available to help you really let loose and see how much chaos you can cause. With the arrival of the definitive edition there's a whole new reason to return to Liberty City, and if you'd like a helping hand once you get there then keep this complete list of GTA 3 cheats nearby.
How to use GTA 3 cheats
The first thing you need to do when using GTA 3 cheats is make sure to save your game before anything else, because some of the codes listed here have permanent effects that can't be undone afterwards, and this could completely disrupt your playthrough or even prevent further progress if you get stuck with them activated. In the more recent versions of the game using Grand Theft Auto 3 cheats may also disable trophies or achievements, so you don't want to be locked out of collecting them either.
To use any of these GTA 3 cheats on consoles, simply enter the sequence of buttons listed to activate it – make sure your game isn't paused or in a cutscene when you do this, and be aware that while entering codes the buttons will still have their usual gameplay effects. PC players have things somewhat easier, as all they need to do is type in the relevant phrase on their keyboard.
All GTA 3 cheats
Raise Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Right, Left, Right, Left, Right
- PC: MOREPOLICEPLEASE
Increases your Wanted Level by one star.
Lower Wanted Level
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Up, Down, Up, Down, Up, Down
- PC: NOPOLICEPLEASE
Decreases your Wanted Level by one star.
Increase Money By $250,000
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: IFIWEREARICHMAN
Adds a cool $250,000 to your bank balance.
Full Health
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R1, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RB, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: GESUNDHEIT
Increases your health level back up to the maximum.
Full Armor
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, L2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, LT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left, Down, Right, Up
- PC: TORTOISE
Increases your armor level back up to the maximum.
Receive All Weapons
- PlayStation: R2, R2, L1, R2, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Right, Up
- Xbox: RT, RT, LB, RT, Left, Down, Right, Up, Left , Down, Right, Up
- PC: GUNSGUNSGUNS
Makes all weapons in the game available to you.
Change Character
- PlayStation: Right, Down, Left, Up, L1, L2, Up, Left, Down, Right
- Xbox: Right, Down, Left, Up, LB, LT, Up, Left, Down, Right
- PC: ILIKEDRESSINGUP
Keep entering this code to cycle through various different character models.
Increased Gore
- PlayStation: Square, L1, Circle, Down, L1, R1, Triangle, Right, L1, X
- Xbox: X, LB, B, Down, LB, RB, Y, Right, LB, A
- PC: NASTYLIMBSCHEAT
You can shoot off NPCs arms, legs, and heads with certain weapons and there is more blood when you attack.
Armed Pedestrians
- PlayStation: R2, R1, Triangle, X, L2, L1, Up, Down
- Xbox: RT, RB, Y, A, LT, LB, Up, Down
- PC: WEAPONSFORALL
Pedestrians are carrying weapons, and will retaliate if you attack them. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.
Pedestrians All Hate You
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L1, L2
- Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LB, LT
- PC: NOBODYLIKESME
Pedestrians will all attack you. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.
Pedestrians Fight With Everyone
- PlayStation: Down, Up, Left, Up, X, R1, R2, L2, L1
- Xbox: Down, Up, Left, Up, A, RB, RT, LT, LB
- PC: ITSALLGOINGMAAAD
Pedestrians will fight with each other and attack you. This code cannot be disabled, so if you enter it then make sure you don't save afterwards or the effect will be permanent.
Speed Up Time
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, Circle, Square, Square, Square, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, B, X, X, X, LB, Y, B, Y
- PC: MADWEATHER
Increases the speed time goes by at.
Faster Gameplay
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, L1, L2
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, LB, LT
- PC: TIMEFLIESWHENYOU
Everything in the game moves quicker.
Slower Gameplay
- PlayStation: Triangle, Up, Right, Down, Square, R1, R2
- Xbox: Y, Up, Right, Down, X, RB, RT
- PC: BOOOOORING
Everything in the game moves in slow motion.
Clear Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Triangle
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, Y
- PC: SKINCANCERFORME
Makes the current weather clear and sunny.
Cloudy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Square
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, X
- PC: ILIKESCOTLAND
Makes the current weather cloudy.
Rainy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, Circle
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, B
- PC: ILOVESCOTLAND
Makes the current weather rainy.
Foggy Weather
- PlayStation: L1, L2, R1, R2, R2, R1, L2, X
- Xbox: LB, LT, RB, RT, RT, RB, LT, A
- PC: PEASOUP
Makes the current weather foggy.
GTA 3 vehicle cheats
Spawn Tank
- PlayStation: Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, Circle, R1, L2, L1, Triangle, Circle, Triangle
- Xbox: B, B, B, B, B, B, RB, LT, LB, Y, B, Y
- PC: GIVEUSATANK
Makes a tank appear in front of you.
Improved Driving Mode
- PlayStation: R1, L1, R2, L1, Left, R1, R1, Triangle
- Xbox: RB, LB, RT, LB, Left, RB, RB, Y
- PC: CORNERSLIKEMAD
Improves the handling for cars so they're easier to drive.
Flying Cars
- PlayStation: Right, R2, Circle, R1, L2, Down, L1, R1
- Xbox: Right, RT, B, RB, LT, Down, LB, RB
- PC: CHITTYCHITTYBB
Pull back on the left analog stick to fly while going fast in a vehicle. This works better if you get a tank, then turn the turret around to face backwards and hold X/A while pressing Circle/B repeatedly.
Exploding Cars
- PlayStation: L2, R2, L1, R1, L2, R2, Triangle, Square, Circle, Triangle, L2, L1
- Xbox: LT, RT, LB, RB, LT, RT, Y, X, B, Y, LT, LB
- PC: BANGBANGBANG
This code blows up all cars within about a block of you, so be sure to give yourself plenty of distance from nearby vehicles before activating.
Invisible Cars
- PlayStation: L1, L1, Square, R2, Triangle, L1, Triangle
- Xbox: LT, LT, X, RT, Y, LB, Y
- PC: ANICESETOFWHEELS
Makes cars disappear so only the wheels are visible.