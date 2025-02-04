How to find the Axe from the Lake in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

The Kingdome Come Deliverance 2 Axe from the Lake side quest has you digging around the hills near Rockwater Pond in search of a legendary silver axe. If you convince Zdenyek the Mouth in Tachov to share a story, he’ll tell you about two brothers and how one of them came to get the silver axe from a water goblin while the other was drowned the goblin. In the end, the drowned brother was buried on a hill along with the axe, so you can do some light graverobbing and dig up this fabled weapon. I've explained how to find the Axe in the Lake in Kingdom Come 2 below, and make sure you bring a shovel!

Kingdom Come 2 Axe from the Lake location

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

When looking for the Axe from the Lake using the map and journal in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2, you'll notice a large area is highlighted around Rocktower Pond in the west of the Trosky region. The axe is buried in a grave found on top of the hill roughly north of the Rockwater Pond pier within this highlighted area.

To make the search straightforward, you can head to the pond's pier to start a short trek up the hill, finding landmarks mentioned in Zdenyek's story that eventually lead to the grave. Here's exactly how you reach the Rockwater Pond pier starting point and uncover the silver axe in Kingdom Come 2:

Head westbound along the path on the northern side of Rockwater Pond. This path is easily accessible from Zhelejov or the Zhelejov Wagoners' Inn. Look out for a narrow path on your left that leads down to the pond bank and the pier. The pier is also clearly visible on the map so you can set a checkpoint to more easily direct yourself there. Turn around and head back up the narrow path but keep going straight ahead towards a new path that goes between two large rock formations.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Follow the path up the hill and you'll eventually reach an old oak tree on the right followed by a large rock on the left. Carry on a little further until you reach the crest of the hill path. To your left and slightly down the other side of the hill, you'll be able to spot a disturbed patch of dirt near a tree overlooking the valley ahead.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Approach and dig up the grave to uncover a gemstone silver ring, which can be sold to make some Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 money, and the broken silver axe.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Now that you have the Kingdome Come 2 axe, you need to fix it at a blacksmith. Hopefully you've got acquainted with Radovan the smithy in Tachov, so fast travel over there and use his blacksmithing gear to forge the adorned axe – this requires the broken axe and one fastening material, which you can buy for less than two groschen from Radovan.

Forge the axe like normal, heating the axe head up until it's yellow-hot, then hammer it out on both sides until it has been shaped. Once you're done, you'll have the adorned axe in your inventory, so you can tell Zdenyek the good news to wrap up the quest and then then sharpen the axe to a deadly edge at a grindstone. While you're in Tachov, be sure to grab any Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition Gallant Huntsman's Kit items you might have from the chest in Radovan's spare room.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

It might not be one of the best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 weapons, but it's a solid early-game chopper with great slashing damage and a bit of blunt damage too, sitting between the stabbing and slashing power of a sword and the bludgeoning force of a mace. I recommend using a shield as well to make up for its poor defense. If you're strapped for cash, it's also quite valuable compared to many other weapons found in the early game – Radovan was offering around 120 groschen for it before haggling – so selling it to get some is certainly an option, but why not get some use out of this legendary axe first?



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.