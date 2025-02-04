How to find your Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Gold Edition items

The Kingdom Come 2 Gold Edition Gallant Huntsman's Kit offers useful early-game gear, but you need to find a chest to access it first. Since the Gold Edition also includes the expansion pass for Kingdom Come 2, you'll also get access to four season-themed shields for Henry to use for protection while learning the ropes of this medieval sim. Thankfully, there are multiple chests that you access this gear from but one of them is particularly easy to reach. Here's where you can grab your Gold Edition gear in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 posthaste.

Where to collect your Kingdom Come 2 Gold Edition Gallant Huntsman's Kit gear

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

You can't get the Gallant Huntsman's Kit gear from the Kingdom Come 2 Gold Edition until you've spent an hour or so completing the opening of the game. Once Henry is in Troskowitz and free to start exploring, you'll want to head north-northwest to the small village of Tachov – you can use our map for Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to help you find your way. However, if you also pre-ordered the game, you can start the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Brunswick armor quest by speaking to scribe Gaibl before you leave Troskowitz.

Once in Tachov, speak to Radovan the blacksmith, who you'll find opposite the inn and near the south entrance of the town. Agree to forge a hunting sword as to begin the side quest "The Blacksmith's Son".

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Complete this short quest and Radovan will permanently offer a bed in the chamber by the woodshed to sleep in which also had a chest where you'll find your Gold Edition gear. The room is to the left of the front door of Radovan's house, and you'll find the chest behind the door on the right. Many rooms, particularly ones in inns that you pay to stay in have one of these supply chests and the contents transfer between each one, so this isn't the only place you can store or take this gear from.

(Image credit: Deep Silver)

Here are all the items you'll find in the chest as part of the Gallant Huntsman's Kit and the Shields of Seasons Passing:

St. Hubert's hat

Master Huntsman's hood

Nimrod's coat

Master Huntsman's gloves

Master Huntsman's hose

Master Huntsman's boots

Artemis' crossbow

Hunting bolt

Shield of Spring

Shield of Summer

Heater Shield – Autumn

Shield of Winter

All the armor above has good charisma stats which will help you during conversations and if you chose the adviser Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 playstyle. While you're in Tachov, you can also see about completing the Mice side quest, which eventually leads into the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Battle of the Frogs and Mice quest, and you can begin the hunt for the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Silver Axe.



