Best Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 playstyle choice

The Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 playstyle choice given to you early on lets you pick between three options: Soldier, Adviser, or Scout, with very little information given about each one. Don't worry - this isn't really locking you into anything, it's just a way to give you a slight initial boost to certain skills that Henry has already, and there's nothing stopping you from investing in other skills and playstyles as you get further into KCD2 later on.

Still, it's worth picking it wisely, as while there's no choice here that will lock off your options, Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is pretty ruthless in the early game and every advantage is essential. With that in mind, we'll explain the best playstyle for you to choose below, ranking the three options and explaining what you get out of each of them.

Best playstyle in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to choose

Henry is given three playstyles in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 to choose from early on, when answering about his duties to von Bergow's men. The three playstyle choices are as follows:

Soldier (Strength and melee combat focus)

(Strength and melee combat focus) Adviser (Charisma and dialogue/knowledge focus)

(Charisma and dialogue/knowledge focus) Scout (Agility, stealth and ranged combat focus)

Each one will give you a scattering of extra experience in some associated skills, but again - there's nothing you can't learn later. Skills in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 are simply learned through doing those actions, so if you pick Soldier but wish you were better at sneaking, just try doing stealth for a while and you'll keep gaining experience in those skills. Remember to spend skill points on perks via the ‘Player’ menu to improve Henry’s abilities even more.

Of the three, I'd say that Adviser is the best option, followed closely by Soldier. My logic is that with any level of skill in combat can still win fights, it's just a bit harder, but dialogue checks are ultimately pass/fail and you can't redo them without reloading a save, not to mention that early on it's good to be able to talk your way around danger and haggle lower prices until you're better set up to deal with the world.

Still, Soldier is a second choice because while stealth can be very effective, there's a lot of encounters - especially high difficulty ones - where sneaking simply isn't an option, and it's better to have mastered any of the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 best weapons. That's not to say that there aren't plenty of chances to sneak, especially if you want to burgle a lot, but Kingdom Come likes to put you into direct confrontations where stealth isn't an option fairly frequently.

