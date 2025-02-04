How long is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Time to beat and hours explained

Wondering how long is Kingdom Come Deliverance 2? Well, depending on your playstyle, that length and time to beat might vary from anywhere from 40 to over 100 hours, but that's incredibly contingent and varies with all sorts of factors - your skill, your interest in side quests, or if you're going for 100% completion. Either way though, this is a long game, so we'll lay out the length of time to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 below, and if you should expect the Medieval Period to last for an age.

How long to beat Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

(Image credit: Deep Silver/PLAION)

Depending on how much of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 you expect to go through, here's the time to beat and general length of the game in hours.

Main Story / Critical Path: 40-50 hours

40-50 hours Standard Playthrough (Main Story + Some Side Content): 50-70 hours

50-70 hours 100% Completion / Full Playthrough: 90-110 Hours

Obviously there are a lot of variables here, but beyond how much side content you want to do, what makes it difficult to judge is the high challenge of the game and how easy people find it. Much of the early part of Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is trying to set yourself up with side quests and semi-optional content to prepare yourself for the challenges of the main plot, the first being the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 Wedding Crashers blacksmith or miller choice The degree to which you do so will be dependent on your skill level, your patience, and your enjoyment of that optional content. Not to mention that the ruthless Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 save system means that it's possible to get killed and lose hours of progress.

But whether you're doing a lean playthrough that's just really the main story or trying to go for a full completionist run, you can expect at least 40 hours, and that's a pretty conservative estimate. Most players will take at least 50 hours and probably closer to 70. Meanwhile, those going for a completionist experience, trying to do all the side content across the Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 map, will probably go over 100 hours unless they're incredibly skilled and focused in their efforts.

