Throne and Liberty builds for Tank, Healer, and Mage
If you want a specific build for Throne and Liberty, then here are some classic set ups to get you started
Throne and Liberty builds help you to specialist your character into a specific role, whether you're looking to become a Tank, Healer, or Mage in this free-to-play MMO. While the general direction your character will take is determined by which of the Throne and Liberty weapon combos you select, there are also a huge number of active and passive skills to choose from, stat points to assign, and weapon mastery to apply as you level up, with all of those choices affecting how you perform on the battlefield. If you're finding it all a bit overwhelming, then here are some basic builds in Throne and Liberty to get you started.
Throne and Liberty builds - Tank
To create a Tank in Throne and Liberty, you should combine the Sword and Greatsword for a double-whammy of support and protection for your team plus crowd control when dealing with groups of enemies. Focus on investing your stat points in Strength to increase your health and resistance along with the melee weapon damage you deal, then branch out into Dexterity and Wisdom when you hit the level cap. The skills listed will help you protect your partners while taunting enemies, as well as increasing your crowd control abilities.
- Main hand weapon: Sword
- Off-hand weapon: Greatsword
- Stat Point distribution:
- Strength: High
- Dexterity: Medium
- Wisdom: Medium
- Perception: Low
- Active Skills:
- Sword: Chain Hook, Counter Barrier, DaVinci's Courage, Fortress, Provoking Roar, Strategic Rush, Strike Shield, Will Breaker
- Greatsword: Ascension Slash, Precision Death, Stunning Blow, Valiant Brawl
- Passive Skills:
- Sword: Aegis Shield, Gerad's Patience, Impenetrable, Resilient Mind, Spectrum of Agony
- Greatsword: Indominable Armor, Robust Constitution, Victor's Morale
- Defense Skill:
- Sword: Shield Survival Technique
- Weapon Mastery:
- Sword: Provoke & Counter perks
Throne and Liberty builds - Healer
A Healer in Throne and Liberty is always a welcome addition to any party, especially as most builds do not have a healing ability as standard. Having the Wand as your main weapon is the natural choice for healing, but equipping the Longbow off-hand further improves your healing capability while also providing ranged combat options in your support role. Invest your stat points in Wisdom primarily, to increase your Mana while reducing cooldowns, before adding some Dexterity into the mix as you reach higher levels. As well as healing skills to recover you and your team, we've also included those that apply debuffs and curses to enemies to increase the usefulness of your support combat.
- Main hand weapon: Wand
- Off-hand weapon: Longbow
- Stat Point distribution:
- Strength: Medium
- Dexterity: High
- Wisdom: High
- Perception: Medium
- Active Skills:
- Wand: Blessed Barrier, Clay's Salvation, Curse Explosion, Cursed Nightmare, Karmic Haze, Swift Healing, Time for Punishment, Touch of Despair
- Longbow: Deadly Marker, Ensnaring Arrow, Nature's Blessing, Purifying Touch
- Passive Skills:
- Wand: Devotion and Emptiness, Noble Revival, Saint's Oath, Selfless Soul, Vampiric Contract, Wraith's Beckon
- Longbow: Devoted Shield, Distorted Sanctuary
- Defense Skill:
- Wand: Chaos Shield
- Weapon Mastery:
- Wand: Recovery perks
Throne and Liberty builds - Mage
To build a Mage in Throne and Liberty, you should combine a main hand Staff with an off-hand Wand to maximise your ranged magic attacks. By focusing on this area you will be much more susceptible to damage, so you'll need to keep moving and stay out of enemies' melee range while relying on your party for protection when crowds build up. Put your skill points into Wisdom to increase Mana and reduce cooldowns while improving damage, before expanding to Dexterity to improve your chance of Crit hits. The skills work together to weaken enemies, while chaining attacks between them to maximise damage output.
- Main hand weapon: Staff
- Off-hand weapon: Wand
- Stat Point distribution:
- Strength: Low
- Dexterity: High
- Wisdom: High
- Perception: Low
- Active Skills:
- Staff: Chain Lightning, High Locus, Ice Spear, Icebound Tomb, Inferno Wave, Judgment Lightning, Serial Fire Bombs
- Wand: Corrupted Magic Circle, Curse Explosion, Karmic Haze, Time for Punishment, Touch of Despair
- Passive Skills:
- Staff: Asceticism, Flame Condensation, Forbidden Sanctuary, Frost Master, Mana Amp, Mana Sphere Eruption
- Wand: Full of Corruption, Wraith's Beckon
- Defense Skill:
- Staff: Mystic Shield
- Weapon Mastery:
- Staff: Attribute
