Throne and Liberty builds for Tank, Healer, and Mage

Throne and Liberty builds help you to specialist your character into a specific role, whether you're looking to become a Tank, Healer, or Mage in this free-to-play MMO. While the general direction your character will take is determined by which of the Throne and Liberty weapon combos you select, there are also a huge number of active and passive skills to choose from, stat points to assign, and weapon mastery to apply as you level up, with all of those choices affecting how you perform on the battlefield. If you're finding it all a bit overwhelming, then here are some basic builds in Throne and Liberty to get you started.

Throne and Liberty builds - Tank

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

To create a Tank in Throne and Liberty, you should combine the Sword and Greatsword for a double-whammy of support and protection for your team plus crowd control when dealing with groups of enemies. Focus on investing your stat points in Strength to increase your health and resistance along with the melee weapon damage you deal, then branch out into Dexterity and Wisdom when you hit the level cap. The skills listed will help you protect your partners while taunting enemies, as well as increasing your crowd control abilities.

Main hand weapon: Sword

Sword Off-hand weapon: Greatsword

Greatsword Stat Point distribution: Strength: High Dexterity: Medium Wisdom: Medium Perception: Low

Active Skills: Sword: Chain Hook, Counter Barrier, DaVinci's Courage, Fortress, Provoking Roar, Strategic Rush, Strike Shield, Will Breaker Greatsword: Ascension Slash, Precision Death, Stunning Blow, Valiant Brawl

Passive Skills: Sword: Aegis Shield, Gerad's Patience, Impenetrable, Resilient Mind, Spectrum of Agony Greatsword: Indominable Armor, Robust Constitution, Victor's Morale

Defense Skill: Sword: Shield Survival Technique

Weapon Mastery: Sword: Provoke & Counter perks



Throne and Liberty builds - Healer

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

A Healer in Throne and Liberty is always a welcome addition to any party, especially as most builds do not have a healing ability as standard. Having the Wand as your main weapon is the natural choice for healing, but equipping the Longbow off-hand further improves your healing capability while also providing ranged combat options in your support role. Invest your stat points in Wisdom primarily, to increase your Mana while reducing cooldowns, before adding some Dexterity into the mix as you reach higher levels. As well as healing skills to recover you and your team, we've also included those that apply debuffs and curses to enemies to increase the usefulness of your support combat.

Main hand weapon: Wand

Wand Off-hand weapon: Longbow

Longbow Stat Point distribution: Strength: Medium Dexterity: High Wisdom: High Perception: Medium

Active Skills: Wand: Blessed Barrier, Clay's Salvation, Curse Explosion, Cursed Nightmare, Karmic Haze, Swift Healing, Time for Punishment, Touch of Despair Longbow: Deadly Marker, Ensnaring Arrow, Nature's Blessing, Purifying Touch

Passive Skills: Wand: Devotion and Emptiness, Noble Revival, Saint's Oath, Selfless Soul, Vampiric Contract, Wraith's Beckon Longbow: Devoted Shield, Distorted Sanctuary

Defense Skill: Wand: Chaos Shield

Weapon Mastery: Wand: Recovery perks



Throne and Liberty builds - Mage

(Image credit: Amazon Games)

To build a Mage in Throne and Liberty, you should combine a main hand Staff with an off-hand Wand to maximise your ranged magic attacks. By focusing on this area you will be much more susceptible to damage, so you'll need to keep moving and stay out of enemies' melee range while relying on your party for protection when crowds build up. Put your skill points into Wisdom to increase Mana and reduce cooldowns while improving damage, before expanding to Dexterity to improve your chance of Crit hits. The skills work together to weaken enemies, while chaining attacks between them to maximise damage output.

Main hand weapon: Staff

Staff Off-hand weapon: Wand

Wand Stat Point distribution: Strength: Low Dexterity: High Wisdom: High Perception: Low

Active Skills: Staff: Chain Lightning, High Locus, Ice Spear, Icebound Tomb, Inferno Wave, Judgment Lightning, Serial Fire Bombs Wand: Corrupted Magic Circle, Curse Explosion, Karmic Haze, Time for Punishment, Touch of Despair

Passive Skills: Staff: Asceticism, Flame Condensation, Forbidden Sanctuary, Frost Master, Mana Amp, Mana Sphere Eruption Wand: Full of Corruption, Wraith's Beckon

Defense Skill: Staff: Mystic Shield

Weapon Mastery: Staff: Attribute



© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.