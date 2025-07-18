All Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo unlocks and how to use amiibos

There aren't many Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo unlocks to get, but the big one is gaining access to Pauline's Super Mario Odyssey-style attire early. Other amiibos just allow you to summon materials in various forms, from massive Boom Rocks bombs to gold tiles.

Thankfully, using amiibos is quite straightforward in Donkey Kong Bananza too, as there's a dedicated option for it on the game's pause menu. But if you want that red dress for Pauline, you've got to jump through some extra hoops that lead you to SL 800, which is roughly halfway through the game! Here's everything you need to know about using amiibos in Donkey Kong Bananza, as well as what scanning each one will unlock for you.

How to use amiibos in Donkey Kong Bananza

There are two ways you can scan any of your amiibos (yes, every single one ever released is compatible) in Donkey Kong Bananza which are as follows:

Press the '+' button on your Joy-Con to pause the game, then select the amiibo button. This brings up the menu for scanning amiibos, showing you where to place them on your Switch 2 controller for a successful scan. On a pair of Switch 2 Joy-Cons, this is on top of the right stick.

Visit the Collectone in the Tropical Retreat area of the Resort Layer (SL 800). It's just to the right of the Style Shop. Speak to the Collectone and it'll prompt you to scan an amiibo as above. Note that you must scan your Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo via the Collectone to unlock the Diva Dress for Pauline!

. It's just to the right of the Style Shop. Speak to the Collectone and it'll prompt you to scan an amiibo as above.

All Donkey Kong Bananza amiibo unlocks

There aren't many amiibo unlocks in Donkey Kong Bananza, with the main one being Pauline's Diva Dress outfit. Here's everything you can get by scanning your amiibos while playing DK Bananza:

Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo = Diva Dress outfit for Pauline: Scan the new DK Bananza amiibo using the Collectone in SL 800 to get a glammed-up look for Pauline. She wears a red dress and hat similar to her outfit during the New Donk City celebration in Super Mario Odyssey. You can actually unlock this outfit in the game without the Donkey Kong & Pauline amiibo by completing the game and the post-game quest.

Any other Donkey Kong-themed amiibo = Gold KONG letter tiles: If you scan Donkey Kong & Pauline, either of the Donkey Kong amiibos, either of the Diddy Kong amiibos, the King K. Rool amiibo, or the Donkey and Diddy Kong wristbands from Super Nintendo World, you can summon four gold tiles that spell "KONG" – one for each letter. Smash them for gold that fills your Bananergy and can be spent, or lob them as an explosive.

Any non-DK amiibo = Material spheres: Scan any of the other amiibos that have been released, and DK will summon a ball of a random material, such as ice, crystal, rock, and Boom Rock. You can obviously use these to create an explosion or interact with some other hazard.

Throwing exploding tiles is quite fun, but most of the Donkey Kong Bananza Bananzas are much more destructive! And if you want to know what lies beyond SL 800, we've listed all of the Donkey Kong Bananza sublayers and levels in this guide.

