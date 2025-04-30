All free Monopoly Go dice links (April 2025)

Monopoly Go dice links provide a shortcut to getting extra rolls for free, so you can keep on playing this mobile adaption of the family-favorite board game without having to spend any of your own money on microtransactions. There's lots to do in the game, from the classic moving around the board collecting rent and earning money that you can spend on building landmarks, to minigames where you try to rob your opponents' bank vaults and smash up their cities.



Staying topped up with rolls is key to keeping moving and earning rewards to progress through the game, so here are all of the current Monopoly Go free dice links and details on how to claim them on your device.

These are the latest free Monopoly Go dice links, so click through to them from your device browser to receive these gifts directly in the game:

Remember that each of these links can only be claimed once per game account, so you can't use them multiple times for extra rewards.

To redeem Monopoly Go free dice links, you first need to reach Level 15 and unlock the Album feature of the game, though don't worry if you're just starting out as it won't take long to reach that level. Then, open this guide in your device's web browser and tap on the links above, which will open them in the game to provide your free dice rewards.

Depending on how your device is set up, you may need to tell your browser to open the link with the Monopoly Go app. If the links are taking you to your platform's store instead, then make sure the Monopoly Go app is updated to the latest version, and open this page in a different browser or incognito mode.

If your Monopoly Go dice links aren't working then make sure your account is Level 15+ and you've followed the steps above correctly, try a different browser or incognito mode if necessary. If the links are connecting to the Monopoly Go app but you're getting an error message, it could be one of the following:

SORRY This reward has already been claimed.

You have already used the free dice link on your account

You have already used the free dice link on your account SORRY This reward cannot be claimed.

The free dice link has expired

The Monopoly Go free dice links usually expire after a short amount of time, so it's likely that you'll run into one of these error messages at some point. Don't worry though as there are always new dice links being released, which we'll keep adding to the list here.

Other ways to get free Monopoly Go dice

While the Monopoly Go dice links listed here are a great way to get extra rolls for free, there are plenty of other ways to earn more dice in the game without spending any money. Make sure you regularly visit the Shop to claim the free gift at the top of the screen, as well as opening the daily Quick Wins screen to tick off challenges as you complete them to receive the rewards. You can also tap on any of the active events running down the right hand side of the screen to view their rewards, and many will give you free dice when you hit their requirements.

