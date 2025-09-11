The Monopoly Go Tycoon Club is an exclusive membership that offers players a range of benefits, once they're invited into Mr. Monopoly's inner circle. These include free rewards from the Tycoon's Daily Wheel and Shop, as well as a loyalty program for those who wish to make in-game purchases and get a little extra in return. However, it isn't clear how to get started in this group, so here's everything you need to know about receiving a Tycoon Club invitation in Monopoly Go and the benefits available once you're in.



Sticker Packs are included in the Tycoon Club rewards, which can help you when it comes to trading during the Monopoly Go Golden Blitz events.

How to get a Monopoly Go Tycoon Club invite

(Image credit: Scopely)

There was a time where the requirements to get a Monopoly Go Tycoon Club invite were shrouded in mystery, though thanks to the official FAQ we now have a definitive answer. To qualify for an invitation, you need to be an active player for over a month and reach board level 10 by building landmarks to complete boards and progress forward.

Contrary to some other claims, you do not need to make any in-game purchases to receive a Monopoly Go Tycoon Club invite, and if you do decide to purchase any items this will not speed up your invitation as you still need to play for at least a month to qualify. Once you've met the requirements, look out for an invitation from Mr. Monopoly like the one shown above, then follow the process to get set up with your Tycoon Club membership.

How to claim daily Monopoly Go Tycoon Club rewards

(Image credit: Scopely)

Once you've received and accepted your invitation, a Monopoly Go Tycoon Club entry will be added to the game menu accessed by tapping the icon in the top right corner of the screen, as shown above. When there are new Tycoon Club rewards available to claim, a red notification marker will appear on the icon – after claiming these rewards there is a 24 hour cooldown until the next benefits become available, so make sure you collect them as soon as possible.

(Image credit: Scopely)

Tapping this menu option will take you to the Monopoly Go Tycoon Club in your web browser, then if you hit the icon in the top right corner of that page you'll see the above menu. The most efficient way to collect your Tycoon Club rewards is to tap Benefits then scroll down the page and spin the Tycoon's Daily Wheel for free. After landing on a prize, tap the Go to Shop option then scroll down the page and claim your free gift under the Rewards section.

(Image credit: Scopely)

Once you've spun the wheel and collect the Shop reward, tap the Back to Game option that pops up and you'll be returned to Monopoly Go to receive your Tycoon Club rewards. There's a top prize on the Tycoon's Daily Wheel of 500 rolls, which is much more than you'll ever receive using the Monopoly Go dice links, so it pays to come back each day and claim everything that's on offer.

What are the other Monopoly Go Tycoon Club benefits?

(Image credit: Scopely)

While the daily free rewards will be the main draw for many players, the other significant Monopoly Go Tycoon Club benefits are the featured offers for in-game purchases. By completing these transactions through the club rather than in the app, you'll receive additional 'web only' benefits including Loyalty Points in the form of blue gems.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Those Loyalty Points can be spent on items such as Sticker Packs, Safes, Reward Bundles, and Rolls, with each loyalty purchase also progressing your Tycoon Pass to earn even more rewards when you hit certain milestones. Remember though, you don't need to make any in-game purchases to continue receiving daily free rewards from the Tycoon Club.

You can also redeem Monopoly Go reward codes via the Tycoon Club, and we've got the lowdown on where you can get them in our separate guide.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.