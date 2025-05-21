When is the next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event?

The next Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event is imminent, and players are getting excited for the chance to trade some rare gold stickers that are otherwise firmly locked in their personal collection. Trading stickers is a significant part of the game for many, and a Golden Blitz provides the opportunity to go one step further on their quest to complete albums and receive the significant rewards that provides. For more information, here's everything we know so far about the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go.

When is the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go?

(Image credit: Scopely)

The date for the next Golden Blitz in Monopoly Go hasn't been confirmed yet, but it is likely to be soon now that the two stickers included have been chosen by the community. For reference, this is when the previous Golden Blitz events took place during the last Movie Nights season:

April 30 - May 1, 2025: Hug Protocol (Set 18) + Plinkception (Set 18)

Hug Protocol (Set 18) + Plinkception (Set 18) April 29 - April 30, 2025: Up & Away (Set 16) + Jungle Love (Set 17)

Up & Away (Set 16) + Jungle Love (Set 17) April 16 - April 17, 2025: Lil' Swashbucklers (Set 11) + Steam City (Set 15)

Lil' Swashbucklers (Set 11) + Steam City (Set 15) April 2 - April 3, 2025: Macabre Manor (Set 12) + Leverage (Set 15)

What stickers are included in the next Golden Blitz?

(Image credit: Scopely)

Following a community poll over on the official Monopoly Go Discord, players overwhelmingly voted for the following two stickers to be included in the next Golden Blitz event:

Luke Skywalker (Set 22)

Grogu (Set 22)

On this occasion, all of the voting options came from Set 22 Galactic Heroes. At this point we can't say if the stickers available in future Golden Blitz events this season will incorporate other sets, and if they will also be decided by player votes or announced by the developers.

What happens during a Monopoly Go Golden Blitz?

(Image credit: Scopely)

Usually, gold stickers you've collected are locked to your account, and if you tap on them in your collection you'll see a message stating "This Sticker can't be gifted". However, during a Monopoly Go Golden Blitz event two specific gold stickers will be unlocked for trading, which means you can either receive them to fill gaps in your collection or, if you already have at least one, use them to barter for other stickers you need to find.

During a Golden Blitz you can make up to five trades with the select gold stickers, in addition to the five standard daily trades you have available for regular stickers. If you need to find other players to swap with, then make sure you check out the trading groups on Facebook or Discord and follow the instructions to keep your trades safe.

