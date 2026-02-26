Jump to:

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes (February 2026) for free outfits, furniture, and more

Redemption codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley provide fresh clothing, decorations, photo mode frames, and other useful items

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes
(Image credit: Gameloft)
Disney Dreamlight Valley codes can be redeemed in-game to get exclusive rewards, and there are now plenty of them to choose from in this cosy life simulation adventure. Using these redemption codes will get you fancy new clothing to wear, along with fresh items to decorate your home in Disney Dreamlight Valley and make the place a little bit brighter. If you're ready to receive some goodies in the mail, then here are the latest codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to redeem them.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

Redeeming Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

(Image credit: Gameloft)

The following Disney Dreamlight Valley codes are currently available:

  • PAWSOMEPLUTO26 – Photo Mode Frame new!
  • WISHBLOSSOMFRAME – Photo Mode Frame
  • HAPPYNEWYEAR2026 – New Year's Community Lanterns
  • COMMUNITYCOMPANIONDRAGON2025 – Sakura Blossom Dragon
  • VAMPIRETEETH2025 – Vampire Teeth
  • DDVPRIDE25 – Joy and Rainbows Sweater, Joy and Rainbows Umbrella, Gleam Celebration Banner, Photo Mode Frame
  • WELCOME2DDV – Blue Mickey-and-Minnie-Patch Pants, Red Flannel Jacket, Plain Gray T-Shirt, Chunky Sneakers With Red Highlights, Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears, Celebration Balloon Arch, 4x Celebration Balloon Cluster, Celebration Backpack, 5x Red Velvet
  • HADES15 – 3x Carrot
  • PRIDESHINE24 – 2x Shine Balloon Bouquet, Shine Balloon Arch, Shine Popcorn Bucket, Shine Ears Headband
  • PRIDESHIMMER24 – 2x Shimmer Balloon Bouquet, Shimmer Balloon Arch, Shimmer Popcorn Bucket, Shimmer Ears Headband
  • PRIDERADIATE24 – 2x Radiate Balloon Bouquet, Radiate Balloon Arch, Radiate Popcorn Bucket, Radiate Ears Headband
  • PRIDEILLUMINATE24 – 2x Illuminate Balloon Bouquet, Illuminate Balloon Arch, Illuminate Popcorn Bucket, Illuminate Ears Headband
  • PRIDEGLOW24 – 2x Glow Balloon Bouquet, Glow Balloon Arch, Glow Popcorn Bucket, Glow Ears Headband
  • PRIDEGLEAM24 – 2x Gleam Balloon Bouquet, Gleam Balloon Arch, Gleam Popcorn Bucket, Gleam Ears Headband
  • PRIDEDAZZLE24 – 2x Dazzle Balloon Bouquet, Dazzle Balloon Arch, Dazzle Popcorn Bucket, Dazzle Ears Headband
  • PRIDEBRIGHT24 – 2x Bright Balloon Bouquet, Bright Balloon Arch, Bright Popcorn Bucket, Bright Ears Headband
  • PRIDE20238 – Pride - Dazzle Tee
  • PRIDE20237 – Pride - Bright Tee
  • PRIDE20236 – Pride - Radiate Tee
  • PRIDE20235 – Pride - Glow Tee
  • PRIDE20234 – Pride - Shimmer Tee
  • PRIDE20233 – Pride - Shine Tee
  • PRIDE20232 – Pride - Illuminate Tee
  • PRIDE20231 – Pride - Gleam Tee

As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of redemption codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley available, covering a wide range of rewards from clothing to decorations and a whole lot more. Some of these promos have been available for years, while others are recent additions, but if you work your way through them then you'll have plenty of fresh items to work with.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

How to redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

(Image credit: Gameloft)

To redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, you first need to enter the game as this can't be done from the main menu. Once you've arrived in the world, hit pause and move over to the Settings tab, then scroll down to the Help section. About halfway down this screen you'll see a text box marked Redemption code where you can type each promo in, then hit the Claim button underneath. If you get a message saying "The code doesn't exist" then double-check what you've typed, ensuring it matches exactly including any capitalization.

Once you've successfully claimed a Disney Dreamlight Valley redemption code, you simply need to return to your home where you should see a new mail notification above the mailbox outside. Interact with that, and you'll be taken to a screen with a description of the item – click on the Claim button below, and your reward will be added to your inventory. Congratulations!

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

  • LOADING26 – 25x Yule Log, 250x Moonstone, 2,500x Star Coins
  • FROGGYGIFT2025 / JAMESTGIFT2025 / SYDMACGIFT2025 – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Gingerbread House, Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies, Hot Cocoa, Fruitcake, Yule Log, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame
  • 2025FRAMEANDMOTIFS – Photo Frame, 5x Design Motif
  • 2025HEADBAND – Horsey Headband
  • 2025SIGNPOST – Floral Alpine Signpost
  • INSIDEOUT2025GIFT – Memorable Rug
  • ARRPIRATETREASUREX – Photo Mode Frame
  • UPDDDV18JAMEST / UPDDDV18VIXELLA / UPDDDV18FROGGY / UPDDDV18LBW – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame
  • DDVUPDT17TEEGSTAH / DDVUPDT17HYLIAN / DDVUPDT17DRGLUON / DDVUPDT17JAMEST – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame
  • DDVBPACK – Celebration Backpack
  • DDVBALLOON – Celebration Balloon Arch, 2x Celebration Balloon Cluster
  • DDVHEADBAND – Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears
  • DDV2024OOOOO – Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack
  • DDVSOCKS2024 – Dreamlight Valley Thigh-High Socks, Dreamlight Valley Crew Socks
  • DDVBOWHB2024 – Dreamlight Valley Bow Headband
  • DDVJJACKET2024 – Punky Vest
  • FOFFLOWERS24 – 5x Sunflower, 5x Blue Hydrangea, 5x Purple Hydrangea, 5x Pink Hydrangea, 5x White & Red Hydrangea
  • FOFWORKOUT24 – 25x Iron Ingot, 25x Coconut
  • FOFPRANK24 – 150x Moonstone
  • FOFSNOW24 – 25x Hardwood, 25x Rope
  • FOFTHANKS24 – 150x Moonstone
  • FOFSHARDS24 – 10x Night Shard, 10x Dream Shard
  • FOFGEMS24 – 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire
  • FOFFISH24 – 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish
  • FOFSOUFFLE24 – 10x Souffle
  • IO22024 – Anxiety Emotion Bracelet, Embarrassment Emotion Bracelet, Ennui Emotion Bracelet, Envy Emotion Bracelet
  • PIXL – Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game
  • PARKSFEST24 – Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, Park Banner Lamppost
  • SGICEYITEMS – Ice Castle Vertical Tapestry, 2x Icy Window, Ice Glazed Couch, Chilled Chair
  • SG2023GIFTS – Painting Table, Vine Flower Lamp, Snowy Festive Window, Telescope
  • SGSNOWDAY – 20x Snowy Brick Road with Border, Haughty Snowman, Snow Kid, Snow Lady, Snow Hut
  • SGWRAPPINGPAPER – 5x Festive Wrapping Paper
  • SGCOZYCOCOA – Marble Fireplace, Marble Coffee Table, Ornate Couch, 5x Hot Cocoa
  • SGMULTIPLAYER – 2x Pixel Shard Duplicates, 2x Pixelized Cooking Flame
  • SG2023 – 500x Moonstone
  • HALLOWEENBUNDLE – Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, 2x Small Pumpkin Collection, 2x Large Pumpkin Collection, Heavy Iron Cauldron
  • AUTUMNBUNDLE – 2x Pampas Grass Jug, 2x Bountiful Marigold Basket, Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants
  • OCEANVIEW – Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon
  • FOFGLITTER – 150x Moonstone
  • FOFTROPHY – 150x Moonstone
  • FOFLOSHARD – 5x Dream Shard, 5x Night Shard
  • FOFLOGEMS – 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire
  • FOFSUCCESS – 8x Pumpkin
  • FOFSURPRISEKIT – 15x Snowball, 15x Hardwood, 15x Glass
  • FOFCATCHDAY – 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish
  • FOFCRAFTYKIT – 5x Clay, 5x Fabric, 5x Cotton
  • FOFSOUVENIR – 5x Iron Ingot, 5x Gold Ingot, 5x Tinkering Parts
  • DREAMLIGHTPARK – Magical Recyclers
  • CENTENNIAL – Melting Platinum Minnie Mouse Ears, 15x Iron Ingot
  • GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM – Mysterious Golden Potato

From the first Mysterious Golden Potato through to the present day, there are plenty of expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, which is hardly surprising for a system that has been in place for years. While some promos have stood the test of time, many of them don't last for too long, so don't delay claiming any active codes that you see.

