Disney Dreamlight Valley codes (February 2026) for free outfits, furniture, and more

Disney Dreamlight Valley codes can be redeemed in-game to get exclusive rewards, and there are now plenty of them to choose from in this cosy life simulation adventure. Using these redemption codes will get you fancy new clothing to wear, along with fresh items to decorate your home in Disney Dreamlight Valley and make the place a little bit brighter. If you're ready to receive some goodies in the mail, then here are the latest codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley and how to redeem them.

All Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

The following Disney Dreamlight Valley codes are currently available:

PAWSOMEPLUTO26 – Photo Mode Frame new!

– Photo Mode Frame WISHBLOSSOMFRAME – Photo Mode Frame

– Photo Mode Frame HAPPYNEWYEAR2026 – New Year's Community Lanterns

– New Year's Community Lanterns COMMUNITYCOMPANIONDRAGON2025 – Sakura Blossom Dragon

– Sakura Blossom Dragon VAMPIRETEETH2025 – Vampire Teeth

– Vampire Teeth DDVPRIDE25 – Joy and Rainbows Sweater, Joy and Rainbows Umbrella, Gleam Celebration Banner, Photo Mode Frame

– Joy and Rainbows Sweater, Joy and Rainbows Umbrella, Gleam Celebration Banner, Photo Mode Frame WELCOME2DDV – Blue Mickey-and-Minnie-Patch Pants, Red Flannel Jacket, Plain Gray T-Shirt, Chunky Sneakers With Red Highlights, Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears, Celebration Balloon Arch, 4x Celebration Balloon Cluster, Celebration Backpack, 5x Red Velvet

– Blue Mickey-and-Minnie-Patch Pants, Red Flannel Jacket, Plain Gray T-Shirt, Chunky Sneakers With Red Highlights, Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears, Celebration Balloon Arch, 4x Celebration Balloon Cluster, Celebration Backpack, 5x Red Velvet HADES15 – 3x Carrot

– 3x Carrot PRIDESHINE24 – 2x Shine Balloon Bouquet, Shine Balloon Arch, Shine Popcorn Bucket, Shine Ears Headband

– 2x Shine Balloon Bouquet, Shine Balloon Arch, Shine Popcorn Bucket, Shine Ears Headband PRIDESHIMMER24 – 2x Shimmer Balloon Bouquet, Shimmer Balloon Arch, Shimmer Popcorn Bucket, Shimmer Ears Headband

– 2x Shimmer Balloon Bouquet, Shimmer Balloon Arch, Shimmer Popcorn Bucket, Shimmer Ears Headband PRIDERADIATE24 – 2x Radiate Balloon Bouquet, Radiate Balloon Arch, Radiate Popcorn Bucket, Radiate Ears Headband

– 2x Radiate Balloon Bouquet, Radiate Balloon Arch, Radiate Popcorn Bucket, Radiate Ears Headband PRIDEILLUMINATE24 – 2x Illuminate Balloon Bouquet, Illuminate Balloon Arch, Illuminate Popcorn Bucket, Illuminate Ears Headband

– 2x Illuminate Balloon Bouquet, Illuminate Balloon Arch, Illuminate Popcorn Bucket, Illuminate Ears Headband PRIDEGLOW24 – 2x Glow Balloon Bouquet, Glow Balloon Arch, Glow Popcorn Bucket, Glow Ears Headband

– 2x Glow Balloon Bouquet, Glow Balloon Arch, Glow Popcorn Bucket, Glow Ears Headband PRIDEGLEAM24 – 2x Gleam Balloon Bouquet, Gleam Balloon Arch, Gleam Popcorn Bucket, Gleam Ears Headband

– 2x Gleam Balloon Bouquet, Gleam Balloon Arch, Gleam Popcorn Bucket, Gleam Ears Headband PRIDEDAZZLE24 – 2x Dazzle Balloon Bouquet, Dazzle Balloon Arch, Dazzle Popcorn Bucket, Dazzle Ears Headband

– 2x Dazzle Balloon Bouquet, Dazzle Balloon Arch, Dazzle Popcorn Bucket, Dazzle Ears Headband PRIDEBRIGHT24 – 2x Bright Balloon Bouquet, Bright Balloon Arch, Bright Popcorn Bucket, Bright Ears Headband

– 2x Bright Balloon Bouquet, Bright Balloon Arch, Bright Popcorn Bucket, Bright Ears Headband PRIDE20238 – Pride - Dazzle Tee

– Pride - Dazzle Tee PRIDE20237 – Pride - Bright Tee

– Pride - Bright Tee PRIDE20236 – Pride - Radiate Tee

– Pride - Radiate Tee PRIDE20235 – Pride - Glow Tee

– Pride - Glow Tee PRIDE20234 – Pride - Shimmer Tee

– Pride - Shimmer Tee PRIDE20233 – Pride - Shine Tee

– Pride - Shine Tee PRIDE20232 – Pride - Illuminate Tee

– Pride - Illuminate Tee PRIDE20231 – Pride - Gleam Tee

As you can see from the list above, there are plenty of redemption codes for Disney Dreamlight Valley available, covering a wide range of rewards from clothing to decorations and a whole lot more. Some of these promos have been available for years, while others are recent additions, but if you work your way through them then you'll have plenty of fresh items to work with.

How to redeem codes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To redeem Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, you first need to enter the game as this can't be done from the main menu. Once you've arrived in the world, hit pause and move over to the Settings tab, then scroll down to the Help section. About halfway down this screen you'll see a text box marked Redemption code where you can type each promo in, then hit the Claim button underneath. If you get a message saying "The code doesn't exist" then double-check what you've typed, ensuring it matches exactly including any capitalization.

Once you've successfully claimed a Disney Dreamlight Valley redemption code, you simply need to return to your home where you should see a new mail notification above the mailbox outside. Interact with that, and you'll be taken to a screen with a description of the item – click on the Claim button below, and your reward will be added to your inventory. Congratulations!

Expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes

LOADING26 – 25x Yule Log, 250x Moonstone, 2,500x Star Coins

– 25x Yule Log, 250x Moonstone, 2,500x Star Coins FROGGYGIFT2025 / JAMESTGIFT2025 / SYDMACGIFT2025 – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Gingerbread House, Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies, Hot Cocoa, Fruitcake, Yule Log, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame

/ / – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Gingerbread House, Minnie's Gingerbread Cookies, Hot Cocoa, Fruitcake, Yule Log, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame 2025FRAMEANDMOTIFS – Photo Frame, 5x Design Motif

– Photo Frame, 5x Design Motif 2025HEADBAND – Horsey Headband

– Horsey Headband 2025SIGNPOST – Floral Alpine Signpost

– Floral Alpine Signpost INSIDEOUT2025GIFT – Memorable Rug

– Memorable Rug ARRPIRATETREASUREX – Photo Mode Frame

– Photo Mode Frame UPDDDV18JAMEST / UPDDDV18VIXELLA / UPDDDV18FROGGY / UPDDDV18LBW – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame

/ / / – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame DDVUPDT17TEEGSTAH / DDVUPDT17HYLIAN / DDVUPDT17DRGLUON / DDVUPDT17JAMEST – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame

/ / / – 5x Pixel Shard Duplicates, Miracle Fishing Bait, Miracle Growth Elixir, Miracle Pickaxe Polish, Miracle Shovel Varnish, Pixelized Cooking Flame DDVBPACK – Celebration Backpack

– Celebration Backpack DDVBALLOON – Celebration Balloon Arch, 2x Celebration Balloon Cluster

– Celebration Balloon Arch, 2x Celebration Balloon Cluster DDVHEADBAND – Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears

– Celebration Mickey Mouse Ears, Celebration Minnie Mouse Ears DDV2024OOOOO – Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack

– Mickey BOO! Loungefly Backpack DDVSOCKS2024 – Dreamlight Valley Thigh-High Socks, Dreamlight Valley Crew Socks

– Dreamlight Valley Thigh-High Socks, Dreamlight Valley Crew Socks DDVBOWHB2024 – Dreamlight Valley Bow Headband

– Dreamlight Valley Bow Headband DDVJJACKET2024 – Punky Vest

– Punky Vest FOFFLOWERS24 – 5x Sunflower, 5x Blue Hydrangea, 5x Purple Hydrangea, 5x Pink Hydrangea, 5x White & Red Hydrangea

– 5x Sunflower, 5x Blue Hydrangea, 5x Purple Hydrangea, 5x Pink Hydrangea, 5x White & Red Hydrangea FOFWORKOUT24 – 25x Iron Ingot, 25x Coconut

– 25x Iron Ingot, 25x Coconut FOFPRANK24 – 150x Moonstone

– 150x Moonstone FOFSNOW24 – 25x Hardwood, 25x Rope

– 25x Hardwood, 25x Rope FOFTHANKS24 – 150x Moonstone

– 150x Moonstone FOFSHARDS24 – 10x Night Shard, 10x Dream Shard

– 10x Night Shard, 10x Dream Shard FOFGEMS24 – 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire

– 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire FOFFISH24 – 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish

– 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish FOFSOUFFLE24 – 10x Souffle

– 10x Souffle IO22024 – Anxiety Emotion Bracelet, Embarrassment Emotion Bracelet, Ennui Emotion Bracelet, Envy Emotion Bracelet

– Anxiety Emotion Bracelet, Embarrassment Emotion Bracelet, Ennui Emotion Bracelet, Envy Emotion Bracelet PIXL – Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game

– Air Hockey Table, Game Machine, Coin-op Game PARKSFEST24 – Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, Park Banner Lamppost

– Park Recycling Bin, Colorful Park Bench, Park Banner Lamppost SGICEYITEMS – Ice Castle Vertical Tapestry, 2x Icy Window, Ice Glazed Couch, Chilled Chair

– Ice Castle Vertical Tapestry, 2x Icy Window, Ice Glazed Couch, Chilled Chair SG2023GIFTS – Painting Table, Vine Flower Lamp, Snowy Festive Window, Telescope

– Painting Table, Vine Flower Lamp, Snowy Festive Window, Telescope SGSNOWDAY – 20x Snowy Brick Road with Border, Haughty Snowman, Snow Kid, Snow Lady, Snow Hut

– 20x Snowy Brick Road with Border, Haughty Snowman, Snow Kid, Snow Lady, Snow Hut SGWRAPPINGPAPER – 5x Festive Wrapping Paper

– 5x Festive Wrapping Paper SGCOZYCOCOA – Marble Fireplace, Marble Coffee Table, Ornate Couch, 5x Hot Cocoa

– Marble Fireplace, Marble Coffee Table, Ornate Couch, 5x Hot Cocoa SGMULTIPLAYER – 2x Pixel Shard Duplicates, 2x Pixelized Cooking Flame

– 2x Pixel Shard Duplicates, 2x Pixelized Cooking Flame SG2023 – 500x Moonstone

– 500x Moonstone HALLOWEENBUNDLE – Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, 2x Small Pumpkin Collection, 2x Large Pumpkin Collection, Heavy Iron Cauldron

– Playful Pumpkin Scarecrow, 2x Small Pumpkin Collection, 2x Large Pumpkin Collection, Heavy Iron Cauldron AUTUMNBUNDLE – 2x Pampas Grass Jug, 2x Bountiful Marigold Basket, Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants

– 2x Pampas Grass Jug, 2x Bountiful Marigold Basket, Autumn Wreath, Autumn Harvest Pennants OCEANVIEW – Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon

– Light Blue Ice Cream Stand, Minimalist Surfboards, Lightning Strike Wagon FOFGLITTER – 150x Moonstone

– 150x Moonstone FOFTROPHY – 150x Moonstone

– 150x Moonstone FOFLOSHARD – 5x Dream Shard, 5x Night Shard

– 5x Dream Shard, 5x Night Shard FOFLOGEMS – 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire

– 3x Diamond, 3x Ruby, 3x Sapphire FOFSUCCESS – 8x Pumpkin

– 8x Pumpkin FOFSURPRISEKIT – 15x Snowball, 15x Hardwood, 15x Glass

– 15x Snowball, 15x Hardwood, 15x Glass FOFCATCHDAY – 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish

– 5x Kingfish, 5x Fugu, 5x Anglerfish FOFCRAFTYKIT – 5x Clay, 5x Fabric, 5x Cotton

– 5x Clay, 5x Fabric, 5x Cotton FOFSOUVENIR – 5x Iron Ingot, 5x Gold Ingot, 5x Tinkering Parts

– 5x Iron Ingot, 5x Gold Ingot, 5x Tinkering Parts DREAMLIGHTPARK – Magical Recyclers

– Magical Recyclers CENTENNIAL – Melting Platinum Minnie Mouse Ears, 15x Iron Ingot

– Melting Platinum Minnie Mouse Ears, 15x Iron Ingot GPOT-OATO-LDFS-ENNM – Mysterious Golden Potato

From the first Mysterious Golden Potato through to the present day, there are plenty of expired Disney Dreamlight Valley codes, which is hardly surprising for a system that has been in place for years. While some promos have stood the test of time, many of them don't last for too long, so don't delay claiming any active codes that you see.

