How to get Monopoly Go reward codes and redeem them

Monopoly Go reward codes can be redeemed through the official website, and if successfully claimed will unlock the Gold Mr Monopoly Token to add a bit of bling to your account. If you've arrived here then it's likely that you've been searching for these promos online, however unlike the Monopoly Go dice links that get released almost daily and can be used by all players for free, reward codes are unique and can only be obtained by making a physical purchase. If you want to find out more, then here's the lowdown on how to get reward codes in Monopoly Go and redeem them on your account.

How to get Monopoly Go reward codes

(Image credit: Amazon / Hasbro / Scopely)

The only way to get Monopoly Go reward codes is to purchase a physical copy of the Monopoly Go board game, which will include a sheet similar to the one shown above with a 12-digit code printed on it. Each of these reward codes is unique, which means you can't find generic promos online to claim.



However, each Monopoly Go reward code can be redeemed on four separate accounts before it expires. This means if you buy the physical board game then you can share the included code you receive with three other friends or family, so you can all receive the Gold Mr Monopoly Token.

How to redeem Monopoly Go reward codes

(Image credit: Scopely)

To redeem Monopoly Go reward codes, you first need to link the mobile app to your Facebook account. If you haven't done that already, open the main menu in the app and then tap the Facebook Connect button before following the process to log in and authorize access to your account.

With the app connected, you then need to go to the official reward codes page on the Monopoly Go website and hit the Login button in the top right corner. This will prompt you to 'sign in with Facebook', so go through the process to connect the same account you used on your app, after which you'll see your name and profile picture at the top of the menu on the left. You can then enter your reward code in the box, and the Gold Mr Monopoly Token will be yours!

