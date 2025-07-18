How many sublayers are there in Donkey Kong Bananza?

The Donkey Kong Bananza sublayers and levels are massively varied both in terms of theme and size, with some being quick jaunts to find a way to go deeper or sprawling levels with all sorts of objectives. You'll get to delve into the likes of the idyllic Resort Layer, toxic Forest Layer, dusty Canyon Layer, and many more.

There are 17 of them to get through in total, though that's not including a couple of extra mini levels too. Couple that with the fact that you need to revisit a few layers, and it all means Donkey Kong Bananza is a surprisingly big game. If you want to know which layers lie ahead, I've listed out every sublayer below in order of depth, and I've also compiled a list of every level in the order of the main story, acting as a mini walkthrough.

All Donkey Kong Bananza levels

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Donkey Kong Bananza has a short tutorial level, 17 main layers, and one finale stage to cap off DK and Pauline's journey. Remember, you can teeleport within layers by opening the map and selecting a fast travel point for an eel to take you to, and you can use Warp Gongs to travel to layers you've previously visited at any point.

Here are all the sublayers listed in order of depth, though you'll actually play through them in a slightly different order:

Ingot Isle (tutorial)

(tutorial) Ingot Isle Cave-In – SL 10

Lagoon Layer – SL 100

Hilltop Layer – SL 200

Canyon Layer – SL 300

The Divide – SL 400

Freezer Layer – SL 500

Forest Layer – SL 600

The Junction – SL 700

Resort Layer – SL 800

Tempest Layer – SL 900

Landfill Layer – SL 1000

Racing Layer – SL 1100

Radiance Layer – SL 1200

Groove Layer – SL 1300

Feast Layer – SL 1400

Forbidden Layer – SL 1500

Planet Core – SL 1600

Finale level

If that's all you want to know, read no further as there are spoilers below! But if you want a sort of simple walkthrough of the levels to give you an idea of where you'll be going, I've included an extra list of all the layers and their sublayers in order. I've also explained how long it takes to beat Donkey Kong Bananza here.

All Donkey Kong Bananza sublayers in order

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Here are all the levels in DK Bananza arranged in the order you'll complete and revisit them in the main story, which sort of means there are 21 levels in the game. I've also included some extra details and notes about what you can expect to find and do in each sublayer:

Ingot Isle: This is a very brief tutorial stage that quickly transitions into the next layer. You cannot revisit this area after leaving, though there is no reason to come back here anyway. Ingot Isle Cave-In – SL 10: The rest of the tutorial area after Void Co. smashes the island deep into the ground. This is also where you pick up Pauline in her purple rock form. You cannot revisit this area until you've finished the game. Lagoon Layer – SL 100, 101, and 102: A sunny scrapper town with lots of water to swim in. This layer is also where you unlock the first of the Donkey Kong Bananza Bananzas and where you come face to face with the villainous Void Kong, Poppy Kong, and Grumpy Kong! Hilltop Layer – SL 200: A short stop in a small level where you meet and help the Fractones, and uncover a way to the next layer. Canyon Layer – SL 300, 301, and 302: An arid layer with lots of small islands to explore connected by minecarts. You eventually need to delve deeper into a Banandium Refinery to find a way further down. The Divide – SL 400: A small level and fork in the path. The Donkey Kong Bananza Divide choice means you must choose which of the next two layers you go to first: the Freezer Layer or Forest Layer. Freezer Layer – SL 500, 501, 502, and 503: A freezing cold, sweet-treat-themed layer where you need to help the locals repair their cooling mechanism and find out what's heating things up. From here on, most layers will have some sort of hazard to watch out for. The Junction – SL 700: Another fork but this time you're on the other side trying to get to the converging main path, which you can't do until you've gone through both layers in the Divide. Use a Warp Gong to get back there The Divide – SL 400: Go down whichever path you didn't choose the first time you were here. Forest Layer – SL 600, 601, 602: A swampy, poisonous jungle area that features the renowned Eggshell Hotel. You need to visit the hotel and help the inhabitants find out what the source of the poison is. The Junction – SL 700: Back to the Junction. With both previous layers completed, you can proceed to a boss fight, which requires you to also briefly visit the Hilltop Layer and SL 101 of the Lagoon Layer using Warp Gongs before returning to the Junction. Resort Layer – SL 800: A nice and relaxing beach paradise level with lots of oversized, cube-shaped fruit. All you need to do here is reach the top of the giant watermelon in the middle. Tempest Layer – SL 900, 901, and 902: A large level full of inclement weather in various forms, including whirlwinds and fire rain. You've got to fight a boss here several times to get the weather back under control. Landfill Layer – SL 1000: A short trash heap level where you smash your way down through tunnels of junk. Racing Layer – SL 1100: Another short level which features the obligatory 3D platformer racing minigame. Win to get to the next layer. Radiance Layer – SL 1200, 1201, 1202, 1203, and 1204: A cavernous layer darkened by its extinguished Synthetic Sun. Reactivate it to help the snake citizens that live there. Groove Layer – SL 1300: A disco level full of Fractones who want to party. Help them get the disco going and you'll be able to proceed. Feast Layer – SL 1400 and 1401: A food-themed layer where you get to tour and fix the Fried Pride Factory which has been overrun with acidic, green muck. Forbidden Layer – SL 1500: A mysterious layer very close to the core that is also full of grumpy Fractones. Planet Core – SL 1600, 1601, 1602, 1603, 1604, 1605, 1606, 1607, 1608, and 1609: The final main level of the game, which features lots of small islands that gradually get closer to the core and the final boss. Finale stage: I won't spoil this but there is an extra level after the final boss.

Once you complete the final level and the credits roll, you'll be able to explore SL 10 to 1609 freely to gather bananas and fossils and spend them on the best Donkey Kong Bananza skills and outfits respectively. There's also a post-game quest where you can power up your Bananzas even more!

If you want to get through the game with as little friction as possible, I recommend turning on Donkey Kong Bananza Assist Mode. I've also laid out some tips and tricks for Donkey Kong Bananza here to help you navigate the downward journey.

© GamesRadar+. Not to be reproduced without permission.