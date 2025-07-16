How long is Donkey Kong Bananza? Well, depending on your enthusiasm for collecting bananas, unearthing fossils, and generally being destructive, it'll probably take you around 20-25 hours to reach the credits. That means it's a bit chunkier than Super Mario Odyssey, the closest point of comparison for DK's latest outing, but your mileage may vary on this excavation excursion.

If you're committed to 100%-ing Donkey Kong Bananza, rolling the credits might not even be the halfway point for your playtime as there are just that many collectibles to find and upgrades to unlock. To help you gauge how long Donkey Kong Bananza will take you to beat, I've suggested some estimates based on my experience playing.

Be aware of some very light post-game spoilers at the end of this guide!

Donkey Kong Bananza length

(Image credit: Nintendo)

Like I've already said, Donkey Kong Bananza's length is going to vary a lot depending on how much you deviate from the main objectives – those are the yellow markers with black exclamation marks (!). Here are some rough estimations for how long it might take you to complete Donkey Kong Bananza:

Critical path (story objectives only): 14-18 hours

14-18 hours Standard (story + exploration and side activities): 18-26 hours

18-26 hours Completionist (story + all bananas, all fossils, and post-game): 30+ hours

If you truly commit to getting through Donkey Kong Bananza as quickly as possible, you can reach the final credits in under 20 hours, making it more comparable to Super Mario Odyssey in length. I recommend turning on Donkey Kong Bananza Assist Mode for the extra navigation help!

However, there are so many side activities to distract you, from bananas and fossils to puzzle rooms and DK Country-style 2D levels, that sticking to the critical path is a challenge in and of itself. It's likely that you'll end up with a more reasonable completion time in the region of 20 to 30 hours – for example, the writer of our Donkey Kong Bananza review and I both rolled the credits after about 24 hours, having spent a lot of time on side activities. By doing this, you'll also get plenty of Skill Points for the best Donkey Kong Bananza skills.

Finally, for those fully committed to the Banandium grind, there's so much to collect that you'll probably spend over 30 hours getting to the end of DK Bananza, and the game doesn't end when the credits roll! There's a post-game quest that requires you to have collected at least 600 bananas.

If you want to unlock all the Donkey Kong Bananza Bananzas as early as possible, I've outlined their locations in the linked guide.

